Former No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is scheduled to make his second start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they visit the Denver Broncos for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday in NFL Week 11. Mendoza's Raiders were defeated in his first start, last week against the Seahawks. The Broncos have won five straight games and come off a bye last week. If you're looking to make Raiders vs. Broncos picks and NFL predictions, claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and receive a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Raiders vs. Broncos predictions on Polymarket

Broncos to win: 83%

Raiders to win: 18%

Broncos to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52%

More than 40.5 points: Yes 52%, No 48%

Broncos to win: 83%



Denver was on a roll before its bye week with five consecutive wins. The Broncos have allowed 20.7 points per game, good for the ninth best scoring defense in the NFL this season. Mendoza took six sacks in his first start and the Broncos like to get after the quarterback. A Denver win is trading at 83% on Polymarket. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Raiders to win: 18%

Mendoza made his debut against the ultra-punishing Seattle defense. Denver isn't a walk in the park on that side of the ball, but the Broncos aren't quite at the Seahawks' level. The rookie signal-caller could have a bit more room to operate. A Las Vegas win is trading at 18% on Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Broncos to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52%

Las Vegas has allowed an average of 28.9 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL. Mendoza is still in his "Welcome to the NFL" period and will now have to make his second pro start at elevation in Denver. The Broncos' injury report is quite kind.

Denver winning by more than 10.5 points is trading at 49% on Polymarket. Las Vegas winning or losing by fewer than 10.5 points is trading at 52%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 40.5 points: Yes 52%, No 48%

As stated above, Las Vegas has problems on defense. The Broncos should have nearly everyone available on offense. Mendoza could have a bit more success in his second start and won't have the oppressive Seattle pass rush to worry about this time.

The Broncos and Raiders combining to score more than 40.5 points is trading at 52% at Polymarket while the teams finishing with fewer than 40.5 points is trading at 48%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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