New users can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for NFL Week 11 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades. This offer can be used for Sunday Night Football, which features a massive NFC matchup in Mexico City between the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings and 8-1 San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff at Estadio Azteca is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are priced at $0.61 to win at Kalshi. We're looking at the NFL prediction markets and pricing available on Sunday Night Football at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Vikings vs. 49ers Kalshi markets

Vikings to win: $0.40

49ers to win: $0.61

49ers to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 45.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Vikings to win: $0.40

The Vikings were the NFL's last unbeaten team at 6-0, but poor offense cost them two in a row before the team made a change at quarterback, trading for former Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins. The veteran QB led a 30-10 win over Green Bay in Week 10 and tossed two touchdowns, giving him 22 for the season. The Vikings have the NFL's top defense and are hoping Cousins leads a better offense moving forward. Minnesota wins in 46% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

A Vikings win is trading at $0.40 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 40% probability in the latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

49ers to win: $0.61

The 49ers are back on track ... sort of. San Francisco lost ahead of its bye but has followed that up with two straight wins. The offense is rolling and just scored 46 points on Dallas in Week 10. The issue? The defense, which was a top-10 unit in scoring, gave up 40 points in that game. It will hope to get back on track against a Vikings offense we're still trying to sort out.

A 49ers win is trading at $0.61 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.61 price equating to a 61% probability in the Vikings vs. 49ers odds. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

49ers to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

The 49ers have been dangerous this year, and seven of their eight wins have been by more than 3.5 points, with the other by exactly three points at Seattle. The Vikings have won seven of nine games, with the two losses coming by four and 17 points to Detroit and Buffalo, respectively.

On Kalshi, the 49ers winning by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.52. The Vikings losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.49 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 45.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

These teams are strong in very different ways. The 49ers have the No. 2 scoring offense while the Vikings have the NFL's best scoring defense. Conversely, San Francisco is now 12th in points per game allowed after giving up 40 to Dallas, while Minnesota just scored 30 points -- its second-highest total of the year -- but is 25th in points per game scored overall. Will the Vikings' offense continue to roll with Cousins under center? Will the 49ers' defense bounce back after a rough showing? And who wins the battle between San Francisco's elite offense and Minnesota's league-leading defense? The model has these teams scoring less than 45.5 combined points in 55% of simulations.

The Vikings and 49ers combining for more than 45.5 points is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi, and the game ending with fewer than 45.5 points is trading at $0.50. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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