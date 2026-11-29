The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more. A busy Week 12 slate takes us to Sunday, and while there are just three games in the late-afternoon window, all have intrigue around them. How will the Patriots look without Drake Maye against the Chargers? Can the Commanders make it three wins in a row when they visit the Cardinals? Who wins an NFC West rivalry clash between the Seahawks and 49ers in Santa Clara? The 49ers will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, a big reason why San Francisco is trading at $0.48 per share to beat Seattle. Click here to trade on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Sunday's Week 12 NFL schedule, we're going to look at some of the best trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday's Week 12 games. Click here to trade on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

NFL Week 12 predictions

Patriots to win vs. Chargers (58%)

Seahawks to win by more than 1.5 points vs. 49ers (50%)

Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, deposit $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Patriots to win vs. Chargers (58%)

The Chargers got the monkey off their back in Week 10 by beating Baltimore for their first win of the season, but that success didn't carry over to Week 11 as they fell to the Jets 24-20. Still, there are more signs of life with the Chargers than there were a month or so ago. The run game has started to develop better with Omarion Hampton now getting the bulk of the carries rather than splitting touches with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. The Chargers face the Patriots in a game where both starting quarterbacks are out. New England will be without Maye, and the Chargers are without Justin Herbert. The 2025 MVP runner-up suffered a broken fibula in Week 10, and while he has yet to be put on injured reserve, Maye is expected to be out for most of the rest of the season. Herbert is out with a concussion. Tommy DeVito will now be QB1 with the Pats, and DJ Uiagalelei is the starter for L.A. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Pats winning in 52% of simulations. That result is 58% at Polymarket, and the Chargers winning is trading at 43%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks to win by more than 1.5 points vs. 49ers (50%)

Arguably the biggest game of the day takes place in California with the 49ers hosting the Seahawks. San Francisco has been the best team in the NFC this year and enters this rivalry clash at 9-1 after dominating Minnesota in Mexico City last Sunday. The Seahawks enter Week 12 at 6-4 and coming off the bye, with players like Sam Darnold getting healthier ahead of this key game. The 49ers won 32-29 earlier this season in Seattle in a turnover-plagued game for both sides, but they'll be without Brock Purdy due to an ankle injury. Mac Jones will start instead. The SportsLine model likes the Seahawks to get the win out of the bye, as they emerge victorious by more than 1.5 points in 53% of simulations. A Seattle win by more than 1.5 points is 50% at Polymarket, and a San Francisco win, or loss by less than 1.5 points, is trading at 52%. Make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

18+, in states where Polymarket operates. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.