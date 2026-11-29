Week 12 NFL prediction markets are live, and NFL player props are driving a portion of the trading volume on the best prediction market apps. Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is one of the most tactical route runners in the NFL, and his growing chemistry with New Orleans QB Tyler Shough has yielded four 100-yard games this season. Olave had nine catches for 102 yards in a loss to the Bears last week and draws a juicy matchup against a Bengals defense that allowed 278 yards through the air against the Commanders last week. Olave to record at least 70 receiving yards is one of our top Week 12 NFL player props for prediction apps this week. Several key starters are inactive for Sunday's games, including Brock Purdy (ankle), Justin Herbert (concussion), Drake Maye (leg) and Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot).

Our experts have identified their favorite NFL predictions for Sunday and also included NFL picks involving Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ashton Jeanty. Target them on some of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX, Novig and FanDuel Predicts. Get a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 12. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code and NoVig promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 12 NFL player props

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): 275+ passing yards ($0.46 per share on Kalshi)

Chris Olave (Saints): 70+ receiving yards (53% on Polymarket)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks): 100+ receiving yards ($0.49 per share on Kalshi)

Anthony Richardson (Colts): 40+ rushing yards (50% on Polymarket)



Ashton Jeanty (Raiders): 43+ rushing yards NO (55% on NoVig)

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): 275+ passing yards ($0.46 per share on Kalshi)

Tennessee entered Week 12 with the worst statistical passing defense in the NFL. The Titans have given up at least 300 team passing yards in each of their last four games and Lawrence threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns against them just two weeks ago. Game script might not work in Lawrence's favor with Jacksonville favored by 14.5, but the Jags were favored by 10.5 in their Week 10 matchup with Tennessee and Lawrence still put up monster numbers in a 17-point win. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Lawrence will throw for an average of 283 passing yards against the Titans. Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Chris Olave (Saints): 70+ receiving yards (53% on Polymarket)

"This looks like a good spot to back Chris Olave in a game where the Saints are likely to be chasing points. The Bengals are a significant pass funnel coupled with double teaming at the 6th lowest rate in the NFL," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "They're also a below average coverage unit and Olave is firmly entrenched as the engine of New Orleans passing attack. I also like that the Bengals play man coverage at the third highest rate and Olave has performed extremely well against man coverage both this season and throughout his career. This looks like a potential ceiling game for Olave." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks): 100+ receiving yards ($0.49 per share on Kalshi)

49ers vs. Seahawks is the biggest game remaining on the Week 12 NFL schedule after the NFL loaded its plate with high-profile matchups on Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Smith-Njigba flirted with the receiving record for a while last year before winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, but he's somehow been even better in 2026. He's averaging 120.7 yards per game and is pacing for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history. San Francisco ranks 22nd in pass defense and Smith-Njigba had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in his first matchup with the 49ers this season. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Smith-Njigba will finish with 106 receiving yards against San Francisco on Sunday. Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Anthony Richardson (Colts): 40+ rushing yards (50% on Polymarket)

"Anthony Richardson starts for the Colts on Sunday and it's likely an ownership-driven decision wanting to see what they have in the former first-round pick one last time after cutting Daniel Jones," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Richardson has not shown much ability as a passer, but he does run, clearing this number in 7/10 games he's played more than 25% of snaps in his career. The Giants have been exposed by running QBs this season, and I'd expect the Colts gameplan to feature designed runs for the mobile QB." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Ashton Jeanty (Raiders): 43+ rushing yards NO (55% on NoVig)

Jeanty is coming off his second-most productive rushing day of the season (79 yards) and his best game overall (169 scrimmage yards and a touchdown). However, his usage and productivity as a runner paints a pretty grim picture. Over the last seven games, Jeanty only has 56 carries and he's averaging 3.5 yards per attempt. Those numbers get even worse when you consider that his breakout last week was heavily reliant on one 46-yard carry. He only managed 33 yards on his other 10 totes and the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that he finishes with 38 yards on 11 carries against the Browns on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

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