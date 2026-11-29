The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. In the NFL on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3) will host the New Orleans Saints (3-7), and the Indianapolis Colts (3-8) will face the New York Giants (6-3-1). The Minnesota Vikings (7-3) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) in the Kirk Cousins revenge game. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists the Bengals at $0.84 to win, compared with $0.17 for the Saints. The $0.84 price per share equates to an 84% probability for Cincinnati to win. The Giants are listed at $0.75 against the Colts at $0.26, while the Vikings carry a $0.75 price per share, compared to the Falcons at $0.25. These figures come from Polymarket's global site, and pricing or availability on the regulated U.S. app may differ. Prices can change before kickoff. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Saints prediction

Cincinnati's five-game winning streak ended Monday in a 22-20 loss to Washington. Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, including rookie wide receiver Colbie Young's first NFL touchdown reception. Tight end Mike Gesicki finished with 77 receiving yards. The Bengals also received a career-best three-sack performance from Boye Mafe, who recorded all three in the first half. He's already established a career high with 9.5 sacks this season.

New Orleans allowed six sacks in a 21-13 loss to Chicago, its fifth one-score defeat of 2026. Tyler Shough passed for 222 yards, and Chris Olave caught nine passes for 102 yards. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. gained 76 yards on 14 carries, with his 46-yard run setting up a touchdown reception by Alvin Kamara. The Saints are 2-2 on the road this season. SportsLine's model calls for a 34-24 Bengals victory. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Colts vs. Giants prediction

Indianapolis has had extra preparation time following its 26-3 loss to Houston on Nov. 19. Daniel Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards with an interception, and Anthony Richardson Sr. entered in the fourth quarter. The Colts converted just one of 11 third downs. Jonathan Taylor managed 21 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Indianapolis generated four passing plays of at least 20 yards in the first half but scored only three points.

New York beat Jacksonville 23-18 despite being outgained by 116 yards. The Giants allowed just one touchdown on six Jacksonville possessions inside the red zone. Abdul Carter recorded the first multi-sack game of his career, and Malik Nabers caught seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. SportsLine's model differs from Polymarket's outright market, giving Indianapolis a 55% probability of winning and estimating a 26-23 Colts victory. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Vikings vs. Falcons prediction

Five of Minnesota's final seven regular-season games are at home, beginning with Sunday's visit from Atlanta. The Vikings' defense encountered an atypical problem against San Francisco, allowing Brock Purdy to complete 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first opposing quarterback this season to register a passer rating above 88.1 against Minnesota. George Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the first half of the 35-10 defeat.

Atlanta has actually performed better away from home this season, with two of its three victories coming on the road. Kevin Stefanski's team defeated Green Bay and New Orleans by 21 points apiece in consecutive weeks. Against Kansas City, Michael Penix Jr. had just 121 passing yards through three quarters. Bijan Robinson averaged 4.4 yards per carry in that 35-13 loss. SportsLine estimates a 25-16 Minnesota victory. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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