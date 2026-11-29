The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Minnesota Vikings (7-3) will host the Atlanta Falcons (3-7), while the Miami Dolphins (1-9) will welcome the New York Jets (3-8). The Houston Texans (4-6) will also face the visiting Baltimore Ravens (4-7). All three NFL Week 12 games kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is out today with an ankle injury. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Vikings are trading at $0.76 per share to beat the Falcons, who are trading at $0.26 per share. The $0.76 price per share equates to a 76% probability for Minnesota to win. The Jets trade at $0.67 per share to win, while the Dolphins are priced at $0.35. The Texans' $0.74 price implies a 74% win probability, compared with 28% for the Ravens at $0.28. Prices can change before kickoff.

Week 12 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Vikings vs. Falcons: Vikings to win ($0.76 Yes / $0.25 No)

Vikings to win ($0.76 Yes / $0.25 No) Dolphins vs. Jets: Jets to win ($0.67 Yes / $0.34 No)

Jets to win ($0.67 Yes / $0.34 No) Texans vs. Ravens: Texans to win ($0.74 Yes / $0.27 No)

Vikings vs. Falcons predictions

Kevin O'Connell's team has lost three of its last four games after opening the season 6-0. The Vikings scored on two first-half possessions against the 49ers but never scored again in a 35-10 defeat. Kirk Cousins threw for 235 yards, with Justin Jefferson catching seven passes for 86 yards. Jefferson has 16 receptions for 160 yards in two games since Cousins returned to Minnesota. The Vikings averaged just 3.3 yards per rushing attempt against San Francisco.

Atlanta had its bye after a 35-13 loss to Kansas City, the Falcons' third consecutive defeat. Running back Bijan Robinson has amassed 951 rushing yards through 10 games, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He scored Atlanta's only touchdown against the Chiefs. Safety DeMarcco Hellams led the Falcons with 11 tackles in his first start of the season. SportsLine's model calls for a 25-16 Vikings victory. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Dolphins vs. Jets predictions

The Dolphins' only victory of 2026 came against the Jets, a 28-25 decision in October. Miami intercepted Josh Allen twice and sacked him three times in last weekend's 26-9 loss to Buffalo. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez registered 13 tackles and an interception, while safety Zayne Anderson added 11 tackles and picked off another pass. Miami's offense converted just two of 14 third downs. Running back Ollie Gordon II gained 69 yards on 11 carries.

The Jets ended a losing streak by defeating the Chargers 27-24. Geno Smith completed 17 of 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns, two to practice squad call-up Sterling Shepard. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 161 rushing yards. Rookie David Bailey contributed to a six-sack effort by the Jets' defense. SportsLine estimates a 28-26 Jets victory and gives Miami a 45% chance of winning. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texans vs. Ravens predictions

C.J. Stroud has thrown 22 touchdown passes this season, one shy of his career high. He connected on three against Indianapolis in a 26-3 victory, completing 21 of 27 throws for 194 yards. David Montgomery totaled 124 yards from scrimmage, including 107 on the ground. Rookie tight end Marlin Klein caught four passes, including a touchdown. Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. also contributed two points by sacking Daniel Jones in the end zone.

Baltimore's six-game losing streak has included four straight games with at least two turnovers. The Ravens scored 26 points in the first half against Carolina but lost 35-33. Jacoby Brissett passed for 276 yards and a touchdown, and Derrick Henry rushed for 94 yards on 13 carries. Zay Flowers added eight catches for 97 yards. The Ravens have allowed 162 points over their last five games. SportsLine gives Houston a 73% chance to win, with a projected score of 32-22. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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