The Week 2 college football schedule has finally arrived, with eight games on the docket for Friday. The Boston College Eagles hope to bounce back at home against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET, and a showdown is set to unfold when the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks meet at 8 p.m ET. Kalshi has Boston College priced at $0.61 per share to beat the Rugers, who are priced at $0.41 per share. Missouri is priced at $0.67 per share to be victorious against its rival, Kansas, which is priced at $0.33 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of CFB experts have analyzed the Week 2 college football schedule and revealed their three best trades. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Week 2 college football prediction markets

Boston College to win by 3.5+ points ($0.48 per share)

Rutgers to score 25.5+ points ($0.49 per share)

Missouri to beat Kansas by 5.5+ points ($0.67 per share)

Boston College to win by 3.5+ points ($0.48 per share)

Friday night's college football slate features a Big Ten-ACC matchup as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit the Boston College Eagles, with both teams eager to rebound following difficult opening-week performances. Boston College is priced at $0.48 per share to beat Rutgers by three or more points. The Scarlet Knights' offense will be led by a new quarterback in AJ Surace, who is making his initial collegiate start following Dylan Lonergan's injury against last week. Surace provided a late spark last week by connecting on 6 of 9 throws for 77 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver KJ Duff is a dangerous deep threat on the field after a massive 196-yard, three-score game in Week 1. The Eagles hope to exploit a Rutgers offensive line that yielded over 200 yards on the ground.

The Sportsline Project model projects Boston College to beat the Rutgers 32-28. Boston College to win by 3.5 or more points is priced at $0.48 per share. Boston College to win by fewer than 3.5 points t is priced at $0.56 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rutgers to score 25 or more points ($0.49 per share)

The Rutgers are trading at $0.49 per share to score 25 or more points. Surace's aggressive downfield passing pairs well with Duff's game-breaking ability, while running back Antwan Raymond offers a reliable backfield presence as the Big Ten's top returning rusher for 2026. Boston College surrendered 34 points to Cincinnati in its opener and exposed defensive vulnerabilities on the Eagles; the Scarlet Knights team may have enough firepower to make this a high-scoring game.

The Rutgers is currently trading at $0.49 per share to have 25 or more points on Polymarket, while the Rutgers having less than 25.5 points is trading at $0.60 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Missouri to beat Kansas by 5.5+ points ($0.50 per share)

In the evening action, the No. 23-ranked Missouri Tigers head to the Kansas Jayhawks for a marquee Border War showdown, marking their initial clash in Lawrence since 2005. Missouri's signal-caller, Austin Simmons, was stellar in his debut, going 17-for-19 for 252 yards and four touchdowns, while Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall threw for 246 passing yards, two touchdowns in the air, and 49 rushing yards. After claiming a 42-31 victory in last season's rivalry renewal, the Tigers will face a hostile crowd this time. Missouri is priced at $0.50 per share to beat Kansas by five or more points.

The Sportsline Projection Model predicts Kansas to upset Missouri in a close game, 22-18. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predicts promo code CBS:

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