College football continues on Saturday with the 6th-ranked Oregon Ducks heading into Cowboy country to face Oklahoma State at 12 p.m. ET. Heisman favorites Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith will also share the national spotlight in Austin when the No. 4th-ranked Longhorns host the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes in prime time at 7:30 p.m. ET, perfect for anyone making college football predictions. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Tennessee takes its high-powered show to Atlanta against Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. ET. The Texas Tech Raiders invade Beaver territory in Corvallis against Oregon State on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every college football game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before making your college football predictions. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Oregon to win by 23 or more points ($0.51 per share on Kalshi)

Texas to beat Ohio State ($0.53 per share on Kalshi)

Tennessee to win against Georgia Tech by 11.5+ points ($0.52 per share on Underdog Predict)

53 or more combined points in Texas Tech vs. Oregon State ($0.58 per share on Polymarket)

Oregon to win by 23 or more points ($0.51 per share)

A nyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Oregon defeated Oklahoma State 69-3 in their last meeting just a year ago, which marked the largest loss of Mike Gundy's tenure with the Cowboys.

The Ducks are flying into Stillwater with one of the most stellar offenses in college football, and Saturday could become a showcase for both Moores at the center of Oregon's passing attack. Oregon winning by 23 or more points is priced at $0.51 per share. Dante Moore and the Ducks escaped a much tougher-than-expected opener against Boise State in Week 1, with Moore connecting with Dakorien Moore for the late go-ahead touchdown. Week 2 offers an opportunity for the Ducks' offense to spread its wings after Oklahoma State opened 2026 by being held to 10 points in its opening week loss. The Cowboys will have the difficult task of corralling a Ducks offense capable of being a three-level threat. The Sportsline Model also has Heisman favored candidate, Dante Moore, projected to complete 23/32 of his passes for 272 yards.

Sportsline's expert Emory Hunt says, "With the way they want to attack the quick passing game, it actually plays into the strength of the Ducks' secondary. Offensively for the Ducks, look for them to really get out of the blocks much faster than they did last week, making this too insurmountable of a lead to overcome." Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas to beat Ohio State ($0.53 per share)

The Horseshoe meets the Hook 'Em spotlight in Austin, and there may not be a more stacked individual matchup on Saturday's slate than Arch Manning against Ohio State's defense and Jeremiah Smith against the Texas secondary. Texas is trading at $0.53 per share to win against Ohio State, which is priced at $0.48 per share. Manning is projected to complete 22/37 of his passes with 268 passing yards on the SportsLine Model.

Sportsline expert Jeff Hochman says, "Arch Manning completed all three of his pressured throws for 57 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.43 seconds per throw and avoiding risky mistakes. Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp kept his creative defensive looks under wraps in Week 1, and those could make a big difference here. Texas is also motivated by last year's 14-7 loss, a game in which the Longhorns outgained the Buckeyes 336-203. With Ohio State breaking in new starters in the secondary and having to play in Austin's tough mid-to-upper 90s heat, Texas' strength up front should wear down the Buckeyes as the game goes on."

The Sportsline Model also projects Texas to edge out Ohio State in a 26-23 win. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Tennessee to win against Georgia Tech by 11 or more points ($0.52 per share)

Rocky Top rolls into Atlanta with the Volunteers trading at $0.52 per share to win by 11 or more points against the Yellow Jackets. Week 2 is an early measuring stick for both programs, but Tennessee's superior depth and ability to create explosive scoring drives give the Vols a chance to turn a competitive Southern showdown. If Tennessee gets rolling downhill, Georgia Tech may need more than its sting to keep the game within striking distance. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

53 or more combined points in Texas Tech vs. Oregon State ($0.49 per share)

The Red Raiders are bringing dialing up the velocity when they arrive in Beaver territory. 53 or more points is trading at at $0.49 per share on Polymarket for a game that could be an offensive explosion. Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond threw for nearly 300 yards in the Raiders' win last week, while Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson erupted for over 350 passing yards in their Week 1 loss. Oregon State's biggest concern in this game is its defense, which surrendered over 500 total yards, which could be a problem for a balanced Texas Tech with an offense that can exploit the Beavers. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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