The slate for Week 2 of the 2026 college football schedule delivers a blockbuster Saturday packed with marquee clashes, storied rivalries, and early College Football Playoff implications. The action continues with the Cy-Hawk battle, as the No. 21st-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes host Iowa State, and Texas facing Ohio State, both at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every college football game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Texas to beat Ohio State by 1.5+ points ($0.51 per share on Kalshi)

Iowa to win against Iowa State by 14.5+ points ($0.49 per share on Underdog Predict)

Longhorns to have 2.5+ touchdowns ($0.72 per share on Polymarket)

Texas to beat Ohio State by 1.5+ points ($0.51 per share)

The Texas Longhorns enter this top-five matchup seeking redemption on their home turf. The Longhorns and Buckeyes are looking to keep this game in a close, low-scoring affair in this marquee showdown. The Longhorns are priced at $0.50 per share to edge the Buckeyes for a statement early-season win. After throwing one touchdown against the Buckeyes last season, Arch Manning operates in 2026 with an upgraded offensive corps featuring explosive wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, plus a versatile and talented running back duo in Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers. This will be the first time Texas has hosted Ohio State since 2009, though these teams have met twice since 2024 -- once in the College Football Playoff and once in Columbus.

The SportsLine Model projects Texas to avenge last season's loss in a 26-23 win. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Iowa to win against Iowa State by 14.5+ points ($0.49 per share)

Traditionally, a highly challenging defensive test, the Cy-Hawk trophy battle features an upgraded offense this season. This season's matchup may look different after Iowa generated 500 total yards in its Week 1 game. The Hawkeyes aim to end a home drought against their rival and snap a two-game losing streak in this series, while Iowa State debuts under new head coach Jimmy Rogers. Given Iowa's rejuvenated offensive production and home-field advantage, the Hawkeyes are trading at $0.54 per share to win over the Cyclones by 13 or more points.

SportsLine's advanced computer model predicts Iowa to beat Iowa State, 30-15. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Longhorns to have 2.5+ touchdowns ($0.72 per share)

Texas star signal-caller, Arch Manning, is forecasted by the Sportsline Model to complete 22-of-37 passes for 268 yards, as the Longhorns will attempt to settle the score for last year's 14-7 setback. Manning delivered a commanding performance in his 2026 debut, racking up 305 yards and four touchdowns. Saturday's primetime matchup presents a far stiffer challenge against a reconfigured Buckeyes defense that only surrendered 165 total yards while generating over 20 pressures in Week 1. Manning has two new dynamic targets primed in Coleman and Wingo. Texas plans to diversify its play-calling to crack Ohio State's defensive puzzle. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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