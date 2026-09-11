The Week 2 college football schedule features 20 games with ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET. Other notable matchups include No. 11 Oklahoma vs. Michigan at noon ET, and a heated in-state rivalry game between Iowa State and No. 21 Iowa. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

The updated Week 2 college football prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the college football trading advice and CFB predictions you need to make the best Week 2 college football trades now. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has turned its attention to the latest college football prediction markets and locked in predictions for every CFB matchup. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before locking in your college football predictions. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Week 2 college football predictions

Ohio State ($0.50) vs. Texas ($0.52)

Ohio State remains the nation's top team following a 56-3 win against Ball State in Week 1. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing, while also scoring a touchdown on a three-yard run. Running backs Ja'Kobi Jackson and Bo Jackson both recorded 83 yards and one touchdown each, while the Buckeyes totaled 237 yards and three touchdowns on 35 rushing attempts.

Texas is coming off a 59-7 win against Texas State in Week 1. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 27 passing. Ryan Wingo led the Longhorns with seven receptions for 121 yards, as well as one touchdown, while Cam Coleman finished with three receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ohio State is trading at $0.50 per share to win on Saturday, while Texas is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. SportsLine is projecting the Longhorns to win, 22-20, at home. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Oklahoma ($0.69) vs. Michigan ($0.92)

Michigan had the most controversial finish of Week 1, being given an extra attempt at a game-winning Hail Mary to defeat Western Michigan, 13-12, despite it appearing that time had expired on the previous play. Quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled through the air prior to the 47-yard touchdown to JJ Buchanan, throwing for 170 yards and an interception on 12 of 22 passing, but recorded a team-best 47 yards and one touchdown on nine rushing attempts.

Oklahoma cruised to a 51-0 win against UTEP in Week 1. Quarterback John Mateer threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 11 of 17 passing, with each touchdown coming to a different receiver. Lloyd Avant recorded a team-best 79 yards and one touchdown on 15 rushing attempts, while the Sooners combined for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 39 rushing attempts.

Oklahoma is trading at $0.68 per share to win on Saturday, while Michigan is trading at $0.33 per share at Polymarket. SportsLine is projecting Michigan to win, 24-19, at home. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Iowa State ($0.16) vs. Iowa ($0.86)

Iowa State kicked off head coach Jimmy Rogers' tenure with a 38-10 win against Southeast Missouri State in Week 1. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 8 of 16 passing, while the Cyclones rushing attack combined for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts.

Iowa is coming off a 40-0 win against Northern Illinois in Week 1. Running back Kamari Moulton led the Hawkeyes with 183 yards and two touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts, which included a 50-yard run in the first quarter. Iowa State has won two consecutive games in the annual rivalry, which includes a 16-13 win in 2025.

Iowa is trading at $0.86 per share to win on Saturday, while Iowa State is trading at $0.16 per share. SportsLine is projecting Iowa to win, 27-16, at home. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Week 2 college football prediction market prices