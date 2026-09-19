The Sunday slate of Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season will include several notable matchups, including the primetime Sunday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs defeated the Colts, 23-20, in their last matchup, which took place in November. The Chiefs are currently trading as the favorite at home entering Sunday's game on several prediction market platforms, including Kalshi, where Kansas City is trading at $0.73 per share to beat Indianapolis. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for 250+ yards is trading at $0.34 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $55, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

The Week 2 Sunday slate will also include a matchup of two AFC playoff teams when the Denver Broncos (0-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos are currently trading at $0.59 per share to win at home on Sunday. Meanwhile, an NFC North Division rivalry game between the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) and Chicago Bears (1-0) is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Bears are currently trading at $0.66 per share to win at home on Sunday.

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every NFL game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Week 2 NFL prediction markets

Vikings vs. Bears: Bears to win by five or more points ($0.50 on Kalshi)

Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jaguars to lose by two or fewer points or win outright ($0.48 on Polymarket)

Colts vs. Chiefs: Chiefs to win by seven or more points ($0.50 on ProphetX)

Vikings vs. Bears

The Vikings and Bears split road wins in 2025, with Minnesota completing a comeback during a 27-24 victory on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field in Week 1 and Chicago winning, 19-17, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11. Carson Wentz has officially been named the Vikings' starter after replacing an injured Kyler Murray and willing a 39-22 win against the Packers in Week 1.

The Bears offense exploded last Sunday, leading all NFL teams with 552 yards of total offense, including 261 passing yards and 291 rushing yards. D'Andre Swift led Chicago with 124 yards and three touchdowns on 18 rushing attempts, while Kyle Monangai added 100 yards and one touchdown on 10 rushing attempts.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bears are trading at $0.50 to win by five or more points at home, while the Vikings are trading at $0.51 to lose by four or fewer points or win outright on Kalshi. SportsLine is projecting the Bears to beat the Vikings, 28-22, in Week 2. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $55, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Jaguars vs. Broncos

The Jaguars defense held the Browns to 10 points and forced two turnovers during a Week 1 home victory. Linebackr Ventrell Miller recorded a game-high 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack and one QB hit, while linebacker Foyesade Oluokun recorded four tackles, one interception and one pass deflection.

The Broncos struggled on both sides of the football in a 31-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Denver recorded 176 yards of total offense and allowed 392 on defense, which included 220 rushing yards in Week 1. SportsLine is projecting Denver to beat Jacksonville, 23-22, at home on Sunday. The Jaguars are currently trading at $0.48 to lose by two or fewer points or win outright on the road, while the Broncos are trading at $0.53 to win outright, at Polymarket. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Colts vs. Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a mobile threat on Monday, making his first appearance since suffering a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee nine months prior. Mahomes capped off Kansas City's first offense drive of the season with a 15-yard touchdown and finished with 23 yards on seven rushing attempts, while newly acquired running back Kenneth Walker III had 173 yards and one touchdown on 23 rushing attempts.

The Colts allowed 202 rushing yards in their Week 1 loss to the Ravens, with running back Derrick Henry averaging 6.0 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson added a rushing touchdown and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt. SportsLine is projecting the Chiefs to beat the Colts, 29-21, at home on Sunday. The Chiefs are trading at $0.50 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Colts are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six or fewer points on the road, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL games by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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