A loaded Week 2 NFL schedule continues on Sunday with games like Vikings vs. Bears ($0.65), Jaguars vs. Broncos ($0.58) and Chiefs vs. Colts ($0.27). Kansas City got off to a strong start with a 31-10 win over Denver in Week 1, while Indianapolis is coming off a 41-23 loss to Baltimore. The Chiefs are trading at $0.14 per share to win the AFC Championship and $0.07 per share to win the Super Bowl. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The full list of NFL Week 2 prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model provides NFL trading advice and NFL predictions for this week's slate of games. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated NFL games 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 2 NFL predictions

Vikings vs. Bears preview

Vikings veteran backup Carson Wentz took over in the absence of starter Kyler Murray and led Minnesota to a 39-22 win, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 12 of 19 passing. Justin Jefferson led the Vikings with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns during the victory.

The Bears looked like one of the NFL's best offenses in a 59-37 win against the Panthers in Week 1. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, while also recording 65 yards and two touchdowns on 10 rushing attempts.

Chicago finished with 552 yards of total offense, but also allowed 478 yards, during the win. Both teams split road wins in 2025, with the Vikings winning at Soldier Field in September and the Bears winning at U.S. Bank Stadium in November.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Bears beating the Vikings, 28-20, on Sunday. At Polymarket, the Bears are trading at $0.51 per share to win by six or more points, while the Vikings are trading at $0.51 to lose by five or fewer points or win outright. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Broncos preview

The Jaguars cruised to a 34-10 win against the Browns in Week 1. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 23 passing, with Parker Washington recording a career-best five receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos looked stagnant on offense during their 31-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.

Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 28 passing, with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and newly acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle combining for three receptions for 13 yards. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos, 34-20, during their last meeting in December, and the teams are tied at 8-8 in 16 all-time matchups.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Broncos winning, 23-22, on Sunday. Denver is trading at $0.58 per share to beat the Jaguars, who are trading at $0.42 per share to win. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Colts vs. Chiefs preview

The Chiefs looked more like the team that won three Super Bowls in five years than the one that missed the playoffs in 2025 during their 31-10 rout of the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 184 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 15 of 27 passing, while also recording 23 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts, just nine months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III was extremely productive in his Chiefs debut, recording an NFL-best 173 yards on 23 rushing attempts, while also recording one rushing and one receiving touchdown during the win.

The Colts struggled in Week 1, facing the losing end of a 41-23 blowout to the Ravens. Jonathan Taylor was a bright spot for Indianapolis, finishing with 98 yards and two touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts, while also recording three receptions for 23 yards. But the Colts defense allowed 506 yards of total offense during the loss to the Ravens, with Derrick Henry recording 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Chiefs beating the Colts, 29-21, on Sunday. Kansas City is trading at up to $0.52 per share to win by seven or more points, while Indianapolis is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 2 NFL prediction market prices

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