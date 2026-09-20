NFL prediction markets for Week 2 are already generating millions in trading volume across several prediction market apps and NFL player props are at the forefront of the movement. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's quarterback journey continues to wind and it's uncertain who will be throwing the superstar passes on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after Kyler Murray suffered a concussion last week. Kalshi prices Jefferson to record at least 70 receiving yards at $0.60 per share and it's one of our top trades for the weekend. Ahead of the full Week 2 NFL schedule, we'll look at some of the NFL player props available involving superstars like Jefferson, Trey McBride and Puka Nacua, as well as several other players on, a few of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog. Click here to get started trading on the NFL at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 2. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 2 NFL player props

Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 70+ receiving yards ($0.60 on Kalshi)

Courland Sutton (Broncos): 40+ receiving yards NO ($0.52 on Kalshi)

Trey McBride (Cardinals): 60+ receiving yards ($0.53 on Kalshi)

Kaelon Black (49ers): 40+ rushing yards (50% on ProphetX)

Puka Nacua (Rams): 7+ receptions (56.3% on ProphetX)

WR Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 70+ receiving yards ($0.60 on Kalshi)

"Justin Jefferson was extremely impressive in Week 1 with Carson Wentz under center. Jefferson has made 6 starts with Wentz at QB and has eclipsed this line in every start while averaging 10 targets, 7 receptions, and 95 receiving yards per game," NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Now he gets a Bears defense that got absolutely shredded by Bryce Young and the Panthers passing attack. Chicago looks like the worst pass defense in the league. Jefferson meanwhile looks fully healthy and Wentz looks very comfortable targeting his elite WR1 and I have tremendous confidence in him running Kevin O'Connell's offense." Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL player props and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

WR Courland Sutton (Broncos): 40+ receiving yards NO ($0.52 on Kalshi)

"The Broncos offense had an awful day against the Chiefs in the opener, and while this seems like a bounceback spot, we may have learned something about the pecking order at receiver. Jaylen Waddle had only three targets, and that'll surely go up after the investment made to bring him aboard in the offseason," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "But it was Pat Bryant dominating the work at receiver, catching four of six targets for 42 yards, while Sutton caught two of five targets for 11 yards. Buzz around Denver camp was that Bryant was in line for a breakout season, and there just aren't enough passes to go around to get Sutton to 40 yards consistently if that's the case." Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL player props and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

TE Trey McBride (Cardinals): 60+ receiving yards ($0.53 on Kalshi)

"Seattle's defensive scheme, especially their split-safety and Cover 6 looks, leaves open some key areas in the middle of the field. These coverages create soft spots between the deep-half safety near the sideline and the zone defenders underneath-exactly where Arizona likes to use Trey McBride," SportsLine NFL expert Jeff Hochman said. "In Week 1, McBride lined up in the slot more than any other Cardinals pass-catcher, and according to Next Gen Stats, seven of his nine catches came from those inside positions. Over his last four games against Seattle, McBride has made the most of these coverages, posting lines of 12 catches for 133 yards, 7 for 70, 7 for 52, and 9 for 127-averaging 95.5 yards per game." Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL player props and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

RB Kaelon Black (49ers): 40+ rushing yards (50% on ProphetX)

"One of the surprises of Week 1 was the 49ers running back usage. Third round rookie Kaelon Black registered 14 carries to Christian McCaffery's ten. Some of that was gamescript related, and some could have been easing the All-Pro in, but it's evident that Black has earned the trust of the 49ers staff and will play a big part in the offense immediately," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The positive gamescript should come to fruition again as the 49ers will be at home against the lowly Dolphins as almost two touchdown favorites. Miami just allowed Raiders running backs to rush for 143 yards on 4.8 yards per carry. Whether it be early or late in the fourth quarter, I expect Black to get his carries en route to 40+ yards." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

WR Puka Nacua (Rams): 7+ receptions (56.3% on ProphetX)

"After the entire Rams passing game put up a dud in Australia, I'm expecting a total bounce-back with the extra days to prepare. Nacua cleared this number in 12/16 games last season, and has at least seven catches in 14 straight home regular season games, a streak that dates back to December 2023," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "I don't see the Giants repeating their ball control dominance against the Rams, and their secondary did struggle in coverage. Big time get right spot for the Rams offense." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

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