The NFL undergoes significant changes every offseason with rosters and coaching staffs, leading to plenty of new and unknown coaches every season. First-year NFL head coaches performed well to open the 2026 NFL season, going 4-2 last week, so is that a trend you can expect to consider in the NFL Week 2 schedule when exploring NFL trading at prediction markets? The Bills, Ravens, Cardinals and Raiders all won under first-year head coaches, and the Sunday Week 2 NFL slate includes Saints vs. Ravens, Seahawks vs. Cardinals and Raiders vs. Chargers. Of the three, only the Ravens are priced with the expectation to win in the latest Week 2 NFL trading prices, with Baltimore $0.79 per share and the Saints trading at $0.22 per share at NFL prediction markets. Get $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

If you're deciding how to trade on NFL Week 2 and where to trade on the NFL for matchups like Bengals vs. Texans ($0.59), Eagles ($0.75) vs. Titans and Colts vs. Chiefs ($0.73), our NFL prediction markets guide can give you all the information you need. Check out more to find some of the best prediction market promos at the top prediction market apps, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on Week 2 NFL games.

Where to trade on NFL Week 2

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Create a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ in a state where Kalshi operates. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS55 to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method. Then follow the ensuing steps. New users must make a minimum deposit of $10 and trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $55 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS55:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Create a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Don't forget to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to secure the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog Predict promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Register for an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS. Verify your email. Make a first-time deposit to receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds. Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How to sign up for the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS

Signing up for ProphetX prediction markets is simple and straightforward. Follow this step-by-step process to claim the ProphetX promo offer:

Be 18+ and located in a ProphetX-eligible state. Tap one of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page, and register for a new account with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS. Provide the required ID verification information, such as full name, date of birth, address, email and Social Security number. After providing credentials, you'll have to verify your identity to complete registration and claim the ProphetX welcome offer. After registering, make a first-time deposit by choosing your desired payment methods. Once funds are received, you can begin sports trading on the ProphetX prediction markets platform. Make trades totaling at least $50 within 30 days and then receive $75 trading bonus over 14 days.

ProphetX sports event contract trading is available in most states, including California prediction market apps.

Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.