A Week 1 loss can linger in the market long after the final whistle. Tennessee, Cleveland and Miami all opened Week 2 with lower prices to win their next games, but the size of each markdown tells a different story about how much the market actually believes has changed. Tampa Bay has climbed to $0.785 per share to beat Cleveland, and Philadelphia has held near $0.755 per share to beat Tennessee. The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Miami has kept sliding too, down to roughly $0.105 per share to beat San Francisco from the $0.115 seen earlier this week, while the 49ers have held steady at $0.90 per share. Not every move looks the same once you check the game behind it.

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Three Week 2 overreactions, price changes to weigh

Tennessee at $0.25 per share to beat Philadelphia (up 5 cents against the Titans since Sunday)

Cleveland at $0.22 per share to beat Tampa Bay (up 4 cents against the Browns since Sunday, ticking up)

Miami at $0.105 per share to beat San Francisco (up 3 cents against the Dolphins since Sunday, and continuing to slide since this article first published)

Tennessee's price movement looks like an overreaction

Tennessee's 23-10 loss to the Jets in Week 1 has everyone's attention, and Philadelphia's price to beat the Titans in Week 2 has climbed to $0.75 per share, pushing Tennessee down to $0.25 per share. Philadelphia's own side of the ledger did not exactly inspire confidence either; the Eagles needed a late defensive stop to hold off Washington 24-22 at home in a game most expected them to win with room to spare. The market moved against Tennessee for a competitive road loss while barely adjusting for an Eagles team that nearly let its own home opener slip away. That combination is the clearest case among these three that Tennessee's price reflects the loss more than the film. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Cleveland's price movement is more defensible

Cleveland was blown out 34-10 by Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay's price to beat the Browns has climbed to $0.78 per share, pushing Cleveland down to $0.22 per share. Tampa Bay also lost in Week 1, falling 33-27 on the road to Cincinnati, but the shape of the two losses was different. The Buccaneers stayed competitive in a shootout against a team that finished tied for the seventh-highest Kalshi championship price entering the week, while Cleveland managed only 10 points in a lopsided road loss. That gap is narrower than the Tennessee example and reads more like a fair repricing than an overreaction. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Miami's price movement is the most justified of the three

Miami's price to beat San Francisco has kept sliding, down to roughly $0.105 per share, continuing in the same direction days after the Dolphins' 27-13 loss to Las Vegas. San Francisco's own price has barely moved, holding near $0.895 per share, which means nearly all of the additional movement is coming from Miami's side rather than an improved 49ers number. Miami still faces the toughest follow-up matchup of the three teams here: San Francisco is fresh off a 27-7 win over the Rams in Melbourne, a team that entered that week priced as Kalshi's top team to win the championship. The continued drift toward San Francisco suggests the market still sees Miami's spot as the most lopsided of the three, not the most overblownTrade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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