Three NFL teams took bad losses in Week 1, and their price to win in Week 2 has already moved since Sunday. The Eagles are trading at $0.76 per share to beat the Titans, up from $0.71 before the weekend, while Tennessee has slid to $0.25 after a 23-10 loss to the Jets. The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Buccaneers are trading at $0.79 per share to beat the Browns, up from $0.75, after Cleveland lost 34-10 to Jacksonville. The 49ers are trading at $0.90 per share to beat the Dolphins, up from $0.87, after Miami lost 27-13 to Las Vegas. Not every move looks the same once you check the game behind it.

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Three Week 2 overreactions, price changes to weigh

Tennessee at $0.25 per share to beat Philadelphia (up 5 points against the Titans since Sunday)

Cleveland at $0.21 per share to beat Tampa Bay (up 4 points against the Browns since Sunday)

Miami at $0.115 per share to beat San Francisco (up 3 points against the Dolphins since Sunday)

Tennessee's price movement looks like an overreaction

Tennessee lost 23-10 to the Jets in Week 1, and Philadelphia's price to beat the Titans in Week 2 has climbed from $0.71 to $0.76 since Sunday, pushing Tennessee down to $0.25 per share. The gap is the Eagles side of the ledger did not exactly inspire confidence either, Philadelphia needed a late defensive stop to hold off Washington 24 to 22 at home in a game most expected them to win with room to spare. The market moved five points against Tennessee for a competitive road loss while barely adjusting for an Eagles team that nearly let its own home opener slip away. That combination is the clearest case among these three that Tennessee's price reflects the loss more than the film. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Cleveland's price movement is more defensible

Cleveland was blown out 34-10 by Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay's price to beat the Browns has moved from $0.75 to $0.79 since Sunday, pushing Cleveland down to $0.21 per share. Tampa Bay also lost in Week 1, falling 33 to 27 on the road to Cincinnati, but the shape of the two losses was different. The Buccaneers stayed competitive in a shootout against a team that finished tied for the seventh-highest Kalshi championship price entering the week, while Cleveland managed only 10 points in a lopsided road loss. A four-point market move against a team that scored 10 in a blowout, set against a team that scored 27 in a loss, is a narrower gap than the Tennessee example and reads more like a fair repricing than an overreaction. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Miami's price movement is the most justified of the three

Miami lost 27-13 to Las Vegas, and San Francisco's price to beat the Dolphins has moved from $0.87 to $0.90 since Sunday, pushing Miami down to $0.115 per share, the smallest of the three moves at three points. That is despite Miami drawing the toughest possible follow-up, San Francisco opened its season with a 27 to 7 win over the Rams in Melbourne, a team that entered the week as Kalshi's top championship price in the league. A three-point move against a team now facing the market's top-rated roster is the smallest reaction of the group and the hardest of the three to call an overreaction. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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