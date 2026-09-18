The Week 3 college football schedule features several showdowns on Friday night, as No. 5 Miami travels to Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET, and No. 13 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Houston at 8 p.m. ET. All four teams have won their first two games of the season, so there are already College Football Playoff implications at stake. These games create ideal opportunities to take advantage of Florida prediction markets and Texas prediction markets. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's experts have locked in their projections for Friday's games, which can be used to make trades at the best prediction market apps. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Friday college football predictions, picks

Miami to win by 21 points or more vs. Wake Forest ($0.50 per share on Kalshi)

Houston to win or lose by seven points or fewer vs. Texas Tech ($0.51 per share on Polymarket)

Miami to win by 21 points or more vs. Wake Forest ($0.50 on Kalshi)

"I haven't seen anything from Miami that'll suggest that they'll stub their toe against a Wake Forest team that can score," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "The Hurricanes have been consistently excellent, keeping their foot on the gas the entire game. I don't think people realize how good they've been defensively as well."

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Miami is trading at $0.50 per share to beat Wake Forest by 21 points or more, while the Demon Deacons are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 20 points or fewer on Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Houston to win or lose by seven points or fewer vs. Texas Tech ($0.51 on Polymarket)

"Houston's offensive efficiency makes me believe the Cougars will keep it within a touchdown," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "The Cougars rank 27th in PPA/play, 22nd in success rate, and 18th on third downs, while generating 0.41 PPA/pass. It's early, but I haven't been impressed with Tech's defense. They rank 91st in PPA/play allowed, 73rd against the pass, and 135th in explosiveness. Their offense has been fine, but far from dominant, ranking 43rd in PPA/play and 69th in success rate. Houston's run defense looks improved and should make Tech have to beat them through the air."

Texas Tech is trading at $0.50 per share to beat Houston by at least eight points, while the Cougars are trading at $0.51 per share to win or lose by seven points or fewer on Polymarket. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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