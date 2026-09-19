Saturday's college football schedule supplies three very different games for anyone making Week 3 predictions. No. 8 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET in the first top-10 Magnolia Bowl since 1962. No. 3 Notre Dame welcomes Michigan State at the same time, renewing the Megaphone Trophy rivalry after a nine-year break. Auburn hosts Florida at 7 p.m. ET in the SEC opener for two 2-0 teams led by first-year head coaches. The slate brings Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford into the same evening as two other games with plenty of early-season intrigue. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's computer model has simulated every college football game 10,000 times and supplied projections for all three matchups. Its projected scores land on fewer than 57.5 combined points in Ole Miss-LSU, a 28-point Notre Dame victory over Michigan State, and a narrow Florida win at Auburn. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Ole Miss vs. LSU: Fewer than 57.5 combined points ($0.46 per share on Kalshi)

Notre Dame to defeat Michigan State by more than 27.5 points ($0.56 per share on Underdog Predict)

Florida to defeat Auburn ($0.56 per share on Polymarket)

Ole Miss vs. LSU: Fewer than 57.5 combined points ($0.46 per share)

Ole Miss brings plenty of offense into the Magnolia Bowl. Trinidad Chambliss has thrown for 561 yards through two games, with Deuce Alexander already producing 235 receiving yards. Kewan Lacy has added 148 on the ground. LSU counters with Sam Leavitt at quarterback after scoring 96 points in its first two games, but this rivalry has already shown it can tighten in a hurry. Ole Miss won last year's meeting 24-19, and Pete Golding's defense now gets Kiffin back in Oxford under unusual circumstances.

SportsLine sees another game that finishes below the available total, projecting Ole Miss to win 27-25. That creates 52 combined points, with the model assigning a 59.5% probability to fewer than 57.5. Kalshi prices that outcome at $0.46 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Notre Dame to defeat Michigan State by more than 27.5 points ($0.56 per share)

Notre Dame has opened 2-0 with a 41-13 win over Wisconsin followed by a 52-0 shutout of Rice. CJ Carr has completed 35 of 49 passes for 492 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Senior Jordan Faison leads the Irish with 135 receiving yards, while Aneyas Williams has rushed for 119 yards with two scores. Michigan State is also 2-0 under Pat Fitzgerald. Alessio Milivojevic has thrown for 417 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and Cam Edwards has supplied 250 rushing yards.

The assignment gets steeper in South Bend. SportsLine forecasts Notre Dame 46, Michigan State 18, which produces a 28-point final margin. Underdog Predict prices Notre Dame winning by more than 27.5 points at $0.56 per share. The schools have not met since Notre Dame's 38-18 victory in 2017. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Florida to defeat Auburn ($0.56 per share)

Florida has started 2-0 under Jon Sumrall behind an offense built around Aaron Philo and Jadan Baugh. Philo has thrown for 517 yards, while Baugh has rushed for 296. Vernell Brown III leads the Gators with 160 receiving yards and returned two punts for touchdowns against Campbell. Auburn is also unbeaten under Alex Golesh, with Byrum Brown directing an offense averaging 501 yards per game. The Tigers rushed for 281 yards against Southern Miss, including 108 from Omar Mabson II.

SportsLine expects a squeaker, forecasting Florida 30 and Auburn 28. That small edge still lands with the Gators in their first road game of the season. Polymarket prices Florida to defeat Auburn at $0.56 per share. The programs last met in 2019, when Florida won 24-13 in Gainesville. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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