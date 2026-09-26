The Sunday slate for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season features 14 games, capped off by the cross-conference Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) and the Denver Broncos (1-1) at Empower Field at Mile High set for a 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Rams evened their record with a dominant 28-6 Monday Night Football win against the New York Giants, as did the Broncos, who rallied back at home to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-13, on Sunday. The Rams, who were the preseason trading favorites to win Super Bowl LXI, are currently trading at $0.12 per share, behind only the Buffalo Bills at $0.13 per share. Key inactives for the Rams include All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, who was placed on injured reserve on September 17 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The full list of NFL Week 3 prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model provides NFL trading advice and NFL predictions for this week's slate of games. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated NFL games 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 3 NFL predictions

Texans vs. Colts preview

Something's got to give in the matchup between the Houston Texans (0-2) and Indianapolis Colts (0-2) as both teams seek their first win of the 2026 season. The Texans lost 36-31 to the Bills in Week 1 and 20-6 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, two teams that remain undefeated entering Week 3.

The Colts lost 41-23 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and 33-30 to the Chiefs during Sunday Night Football Week 2. Texans running back David Montgomery recorded 60 yards and two touchdowns -- the only rushing touchdowns scored by Houston through two games -- in Week 1, but was limited to just 10 yards on six carries in Week 2.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has carried the load again in 2026, recording 190 yards and four touchdowns on 43 rushing attempts, which includes 92 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts in Week 2. Taylor is averaging 95.0 yards, 2.0 touchdowns and 4.4 yards per carry through his first two games.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Texans beating the Colts, 24-23, on Sunday. At Polymarket, the Texans are trading at $0.54 per share to win on Sunday, while the Colts are trading at $0.47 per share. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Vikings vs. Buccaneers preview

The Vikings defense was outstanding in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, holding a team that recorded an NFL-best 59 points and 552 yards to just three points and 297 yards. Minnesota has a blitz rate of 75.3% through two games, having recorded four sacks, five tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in last Sunday's 6-3 win.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Vikings winning, 24-22, on Sunday. Minnesota is trading at $0.49 per share to win by two or more points, while the Buccaners are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by one point or win outright, at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rams vs. Broncos preview

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams turned back the clock with a huge performance during his team's Monday Night Football win in Week 2. Adams recorded eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while Terrance Ferguson had six receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown and running back Blake Corum caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

The Broncos looked much more like the team that finished with the best regular season record in the AFC last season in Week 2. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 22 of 31 passing, connecting with Nate Adkins on a 7-yard pass to tie the game at 13 in the fourth quarter, before Jonah Coleman scored a go-ahead 3-yard rushing touchdown on the following drive.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Rams beating the Broncos, 22-21, on Sunday. Los Angeles is trading at $0.55 per share to win on Sunday, while Denver is trading at $0.46 per share, at Kalshi. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 3 NFL prediction market prices

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