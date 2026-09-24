Thursday Night Football kicks off the Week 3 NFL schedule when the Atlanta Falcons travel to take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Falcons are searching for their first win after losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers to start the season. Meanwhile, the Packers bounced back from a 39-22 Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a 20-17 overtime win against the New York Jets. The Packers are currently trading at $0.70 per share to beat the Falcons on TNF.

The Sunday slate will include an AFC North Division rivalry game between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at 1 p.m. ET and conclude with the Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) and Denver Broncos (1-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The full list of NFL Week 3 prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model provides NFL trading advice and NFL predictions for this week's slate of games. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated NFL games 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 3 NFL predictions

Falcons vs. Packers preview

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was finally cleared to start after missing the first two games of the season, with Cooper Rush struggling in his and veteran Tua Tagovailoa's absence, with the latter being ruled out days before the Week 1 kickoff. Penix is 6-11 as a starter in two seasons since being selected by Atlanta at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, which includes a 3-6 record prior to his season-ending ACL tear in 2025.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has only faced the Falcons once, a 25-24 loss in 2023, having thrown for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 14 of 25 passing. Love threw for 145 yards in Week 2, having only thrown for fewer yards in one game last season.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Packers beating the Falcons, 29-20, on Thursday. Green Bay is trading at $0.48 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Falcons are trading at $0.53 to lose by six or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Steelers preview

The Bengals are off to a 2-0 start with a 33-27 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and a 20-6 victory against the Houston Texans in Week 2. Quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 461 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 45 of 66 passing, which includes two touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase during Sunday's win at Houston.

The Steelers defeated the Falcons, 20-13, in Week 1 before a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times for 43 yards and hit seven times during the loss, throwing for 187 yards and one interception on 23 of 39 passing.

SportsLine is projecting Cincinnati to beat Pittsburgh, 23-20, on Sunday. The Bengals are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by four or more points, while the Steelers are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rams vs. Broncos preview

The Rams entered the season as the most hyped team in the league following a busy offseason but faltered in Week 1, losing 27-7 to the NFC West Division rival 49ers in Australia. The Rams got back on schedule Monday night with a dominant 28-6 win against the New York Giants, which saw three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald make his official return from a two-year retirement.

The Broncos faced a similar scenario, losing a 31-10 blowout to the AFC West Division rival Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 1 before bouncing back with a 20-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Newly acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle recorded a team-best eight receptions for 138 yards, one week after being limited to one catch for two yards in his Broncos debut.

SportsLine is projecting the Rams will defeat the Broncos, 22-21, during the Sunday Night Football matchup. The Rams are currently trading at up to $0.51 to win by three or more points, while the Broncos are trading at $0.50 to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 3 NFL prediction market prices

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