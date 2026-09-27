The Week 3 NFL schedule continues with a 14-game slate on Sunday, including an AFC North rivalry game between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at 1 p.m. ET and concludes with the Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) and Denver Broncos (1-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bengals are trading at $0.62 per share to beat the Steelers, while more than 44.5 points in Rams vs. Broncos is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The full list of NFL Week 3 prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model provides NFL trading advice and NFL predictions for this week's slate of games. Get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated NFL games 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 3 NFL predictions

Bengals vs. Steelers preview

The Bengals are off to a 2-0 start with a 33-27 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and a 20-6 victory against the Houston Texans in Week 2. Quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 461 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 45 of 66 passing, which includes two touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase during Sunday's win at Houston.

The Steelers defeated the Falcons, 20-13, in Week 1 before a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times for 43 yards and hit seven times during the loss, throwing for 187 yards and one interception on 23 of 39 passing.

SportsLine is projecting Cincinnati to beat Pittsburgh, 23-20, on Sunday. The Bengals are currently trading at $0.49 per share to win by four or more points, while the Steelers are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rams vs. Broncos preview

The Rams entered the season as the most hyped team in the league following a busy offseason but faltered in Week 1, losing 27-7 to the NFC West Division rival 49ers in Australia. The Rams got back on schedule Monday night with a dominant 28-6 win against the New York Giants, which saw three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald make his official return from a two-year retirement.

The Broncos faced a similar scenario, losing a 31-10 blowout to the AFC West Division rival Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 1 before bouncing back with a 20-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Newly acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle recorded a team-best eight receptions for 138 yards, one week after being limited to one catch for two yards in his Broncos debut.

SportsLine is projecting the Rams will defeat the Broncos, 22-21, during the Sunday Night Football matchup. The Rams are currently trading at up to $0.51 to win by three or more points, while the Broncos are trading at $0.50 to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 3 NFL prediction market prices

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.