There's already trading happening in Week 3 NFL prediction markets, and NFL player props are a driving force in millions of dollars in trading volume. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to play against the Saints, and he could give an immediate boost to a team that's already 2-0. Klint Kubiak has quickly injected life into the franchise, and Kirk Cousins is tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown passes over the first two weeks of the season. Now, Bowers returns to aid their efforts, and he's priced at $0.53 per share on ProphetX to record at least 50 receiving yards. Bowers and the Raiders are trading at $0.39 per share to beat the Saints on the road.

That's one of our top Week 3 NFL player props on prediction markets, and our picks also involve Justin Jefferson, Parker Washington, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones. Target them on a few of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog. Click here to get started trading on the NFL at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Week 3 NFL player props

Parker Washington (Jaguars): 5+ receptions (60% on Polymarket)

Daniel Jones (Colts): 225+ passing yards NO (60% on Polymarket)

Geno Smith (Jets): 225+ passing yards ($0.53 on Kalshi)

Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 70+ receiving yards ($0.53 on Kalshi)

Brock Bowers (Raiders): 50+ receiving yards (52.8% on ProphetX)

WR Parker Washington (Jaguars): 5+ receptions (60% on Polymarket)

"Parker Washington is on a tear. Going back to last season, he's cleared this number in each of his last six games, with both a 31% target rate and catch rate in that span," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "This season, he has an absurd 35% first read rate, making him the unquestioned top dog amongst the Jaguars pass catchers. Lining up in the slot for most of his snaps, he'll mostly avoid Christian Gonzalez' coverage, only boosting this matchup for him. The Patriots stout run defense should have the Jaguars throwing plenty in this one." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $50 in trading bonus credits here:

QB Daniel Jones (Colts): 225+ passing yards NO (60% on Polymarket)

"Jones threw for less than 170 yards in regulation in his first two games despite playing from well behind in the first and facing a back-and-forth game against a great defense in the second," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Pass defenses don't get much tougher than Houston, who struggled against Josh Allen but held Joe Burrow to 207 yards with much better weapons than Jones will have at his disposal. He might struggle to top even 200 yards in this game as the Colts run the offense through Jonathan Taylor." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $50 in trading bonus credits here:

QB Geno Smith (Jets): 225+ passing yards ($0.53 on Kalshi)

"The Lions are dealing with several absences in the secondary, and I expect the Jets passing game to have a great day as a result. Smith nearly cleared this number in Week 1 in a game the Jets controlled from the start, leading to just 24 pass attempts," White Said. "I'd be shocked if he doesn't have to throw at least 30 times in this game, and he should have success downfield with the Lions' issues. I was expecting a number closer to the 247 yards Smith put up last week, so I'm happy to go higher than anything up to 229.5." Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL player props and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

WR Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 70+ receiving yards ($0.53 on Kalshi)

"Coming off a rain soaked game in which the Vikings hardly had the ball and were actively trying not to pass when they did, I like this as a bounceback game for Justin Jefferson. The big variable is Kyler Murray, but I really don't think we need him to be anything more than average," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Dating back to last season, Jefferson cleared this number in 6/7 Carson Wentz games, with last week as the lone miss. It was the likes of JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer that really brought Jefferson's production down. The Bucs are stingy against the run, and their secondary is exploitable on the outside - I'm banking on competent QB play from Kyler." Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL player props and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

TE Brock Bowers (Raiders): 50+ receiving yards (52.8% on ProphetX)

"Brock Bowers is tentatively expected to play Sunday against the Saints in what could be a high volume passing environment," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Considering this is a discounted line, I'm willing to speculate and I expect Bowers to be heavily targeted in what is likely to be his season debut. The Saints are an optimal opponent because of their willingness to engage in a shootout. Bowers is likely to see 10-12 targets in what should be a high scoring affair." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

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