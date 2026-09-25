The Week 4 college football schedule features multiple games on Friday night, including No. 5 Indiana vs. Northwestern and California vs. Clemson. Indiana and Northwestern are both unbeaten, while Clemson and California are trying to avoid a second loss in the nightcap. These games create ideal opportunities to take advantage of California prediction markets. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's proven computer model and one of SportsLine's experts have locked in their projections for Friday's games, which can be used to make trades at the best prediction market apps. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before making your college football predictions at Kalshi California. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Friday college football predictions, picks

Northwestern to win or lose by 20 points or less vs. Indiana ($0.48 per share on Kalshi)

California to win or lose by one point or less vs. Clemson ($0.52 per share on Polymarket)

Northwestern to win or lose by 20 points or less vs. Indiana ($0.48 on Kalshi)

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week last week after completing 17 of 22 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores in a 41-7 win over Colorado. He will be a major step up in competition for an Indiana team that has faced North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky to open the season. Northwestern has played one fewer game, beating South Dakota State and Colorado. SportsLine's computer model has Indiana winning by 18 points in its latest simulations.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Indiana is trading at $0.52 per share to beat Northwestern by 21 points or more, while the Wildcats are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by 20 points or fewer on Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

California to win or lose by one point or fewer vs. Clemson ($0.52 on Polymarket)

"Let's not take Clemson's win over mediocre North Carolina too seriously," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The Tigers still rank 128th (out of 138 FBS teams) in offense. Freshman QB Tait Reynolds makes his first road start -- and second overall -- in a short week and with a crazy-late kickoff at 10:30 (ET). Cal's offense has hardly set the globe on fire, but QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is legit. Clemson can't afford to overlook any opponent, but Miami being next on the schedule could serve as a slight distraction."

Clemson is trading at $0.48 per share to beat California by at least two points, while California is trading at $0.52 per share to win or lose by one point or fewer on Polymarket. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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