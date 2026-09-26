Saturday's college football schedule kicks off in Knoxville at noon ET and stretches all the way to Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET. No. 1 Texas takes its 3-0 record into Neyland Stadium for a meeting with unbeaten Tennessee. Later, No. 10 LSU hosts No. 23 Texas A&M after both SEC teams lost in Week 3. No. 2 Georgia welcomes Oklahoma to Athens for only the second meeting between the programs, while the late window sends Georgia Tech to Stanford. Baylor-Colorado adds a Big 12 game between two 2-1 teams.

The five selections below use current prediction markets from Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog Predict, with SportsLine's computer model providing another reference point. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine has Texas winning a two-point game at Tennessee. Its LSU-Texas A&M forecast is even tighter, while the model expects Georgia to beat Oklahoma by eight. The late-night numbers call for Georgia Tech by three and Baylor by four. Those scores create several interesting contrasts with the available prediction markets.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before making your college football predictions. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Week 4 college football picks, predictions

Tennessee vs. Texas : Fewer than 55.5 combined points ($0.53 per share on Kalshi)

: Fewer than 55.5 combined points ($0.53 per share on Kalshi) LSU vs. Texas A&M : Texas A&M to win or lose by seven points or fewer ($0.50 on Underdog Predict)

: Texas A&M to win or lose by seven points or fewer ($0.50 on Underdog Predict) Georgia vs. Oklahoma : Georgia to win ($0.83 per share on Polymarket)

: Georgia to win ($0.83 per share on Polymarket) Stanford vs. Georgia Tech: Stanford to win or lose by three points or fewer (51.92% on ProphetX)

Stanford to win or lose by three points or fewer (51.92% on ProphetX) Baylor vs. Colorado: Colorado to win or lose by 10 points or fewer ($0.52 per share on Polymarket)

Tennessee vs. Texas: Fewer than 55.5 combined points ($0.53 per share)

Texas and Tennessee have scored plenty through three weeks, but Saturday brings a notable jump in difficulty for both offenses. Arch Manning enters Knoxville with 664 passing yards and seven touchdowns, though Texas just spent long stretches grinding through a 30-6 win over UTSA. Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon has thrown six touchdowns without an interception. The Volunteers have also piled up 896 rushing yards, giving Texas plenty to account for before the ball ever goes downfield.

SportsLine sees this becoming far more restrained than those early scoring numbers suggest. Its forecast lands at Texas 27, Tennessee 25, producing 52 combined points. Kalshi's fewer than 55.5 points outcome is currently available at $0.53 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Texas A&M to win or lose by seven points or fewer ($0.50 on Underdog Predict)

Texas A&M heads to Baton Rouge looking to respond after Kentucky handed the Aggies their first loss. Marcel Reed still gave them plenty to work with, throwing for 236 yards while adding 80 on the ground and a touchdown. LSU is coming off its own setback at Ole Miss. Sam Leavitt helped the Tigers rally from a 24-7 deficit before the comeback ran out of steam in a 32-24 loss.

SportsLine expects a tighter game between these SEC rivals Saturday night. Its forecast has LSU winning 27-26, which would keep Texas A&M well inside Underdog Predict's margin. The Aggies to win or lose by seven points or fewer selection is currently listed at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Georgia to win ($0.83 per share)

Georgia has looked every bit like a national contender over the past three weeks. The Bulldogs are averaging 59.3 points per game while allowing just 13.3, and Gunner Stockton has been remarkably efficient, throwing for 583 yards and nine touchdowns on 38-of-45 passing. Oklahoma has relied far more heavily on its defense. The Sooners rebounded from a 17-10 loss at Michigan by holding New Mexico to 185 total yards in a 14-6 victory, with John Mateer throwing both touchdowns.

SportsLine also favors Georgia, forecasting a 28-20 Bulldogs victory. Oklahoma's defense should give the Sooners a chance to hang around, but Stockton and the Georgia offense present a much tougher assignment than New Mexico did last week. Polymarket prices Georgia to win at $0.84 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Stanford vs. Georgia Tech: Stanford to win or lose by three points or fewer (51.92% on ProphetX)

Stanford's 1-2 start isn't pretty, but Saturday finally brings the Cardinal back home after a 35-7 loss at Duke. Davis Warren threw for 151 yards in that game and has opened his Stanford career with 107 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. Georgia Tech finally broke through last week, hammering Mercer 44-11 after losses to Colorado and Tennessee. Alberto Mendoza threw for 221 yards against Tennessee, while Justice Haynes produced 117 total yards with two touchdowns.

SportsLine expects this one to stay close, forecasting a 25-22 Georgia Tech victory. That three-point margin would keep Stanford inside the 3.5-point margin featured at ProphetX. Stanford to win or lose by three points or fewer is currently listed at 51.92% on ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Baylor vs. Colorado: Colorado to finish within 10.5 points or win outright ($0.52 per share)

Colorado's trip to Waco comes one week after its season took an ugly turn. The Buffaloes were beaten 41-7 at Northwestern after opening 2-0. Julian Lewis was held to 168 passing yards, although Colorado still ran for 180. The larger sample has been more encouraging. Lewis has 658 passing yards on the season, while Joseph Williams leads the Buffaloes with 234 receiving yards. Baylor has won two straight since a one-point opening loss to Auburn and enters its Big 12 opener at 2-1.

SportsLine sees Baylor winning 30-26, nowhere near an 11-point gap. Colorado also won the most recent meeting, 38-31, in 2024. Polymarket prices Colorado finishing within 10.5 points or winning outright at $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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