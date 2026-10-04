The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Sunday NFL Week 4 slate will feature 14 games, capped off by the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions (2-1) and Carolina Panthers (1-2).

The Lions are coming off a 31-24 win against the New York Jets in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Panthers lost, 21-18, to the Cleveland Browns on the road last Sunday. The Lions are trading at $0.64 per share to beat the Panthers. The $0.64 price per share equates to a 64% probability for the Lions to win.

The Week 4 NFL schedule will also include a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-1), as well as the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) vs. the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) in a battle for first place in the AFC West. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 3, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 4 NFL picks, predictions

Jaguars vs. Bengals: Bengals to win by more than two points ($0.52 on Polymarket)

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Chiefs to win by more than five points ($0.49 on Polymarket)

Lions vs. Panthers: Lions to win by more than four points ($0.51 on Polymarket)

Jaguars vs. Bengals

The Jaguars bounced back from a Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos with a 35-6 win against the New England Patriots last Sunday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 182 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 19 of 29 passing, while Jacksonville's defense forced Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to turn the ball over three times.

The Bengals are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-27 defeat by the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 3. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a season-best 282 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki for scores.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bengals are trading at $0.52 to win by three or more points, while the Jaguars are trading at $0.49 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III leads the NFL with 360 rushing yards through his first three regular season games since signing with the team in March. Walker recorded 70 yards on 18 rushing attempts and found the end zone twice on a 10-yard first quarter run and a 5-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter of a Week 3 win against the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders are off to a surprising 3-0 start with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins at the helm. Cousins threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 33 passing, with a season-best 119.3 passer rating during last week's 35-27 win against the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders also got a boost on offense from tight end Brock Bowers, who recorded 10 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown in Week 3 after missing his first two games due to a minor knee issue.

The Chiefs are currently trading at $0.49 per share to win by five or more points on the road, while the Raiders are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lions vs. Panthers

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has lived up to the hype of being projected as the consensus No. 1 overall pick on major fantasy football sites. Gibbs is leading the Lions with 307 yards and four touchdowns on 65 rushing attempts during his first season without having to split carries with former teammate David Montgomery. The former Alabama standout has also recorded 18 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns, behind only All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown for receiving among Lions players.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is currently leading the NFL with 939 passing yards, along with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, through his first three games. Wide receiver Jalen Coker is leading Carolina with 18 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while veteran tight end Darren Waller and running back Chuba Hubbard have also caught a pair of touchdowns.

The Lions are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points on Sunday, while the Panthers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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