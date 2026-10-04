There's already trading happening in Week 4 NFL prediction markets, and NFL player props are a driving force in millions of dollars in trading volume. Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten went from a change-of-pace guy as a fourth-round rookie in 2025 to being the man in Jacksonville in 2026. He's rushed for 65 yards or more in each of his first three games this season and has scored in his last two games. Kalshi prices him at $0.48 per share to score again when the Jags take on the Bengals, and Polymarket lists his probability for rushing for 50+ yards at 58%.

That's one of our top Week 4 NFL player props on prediction markets, and our picks also involve Jonathan Taylor, Wan'Dale Robinson, Chase Brown and Malik Willis. Target them on a few of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and FanDuel Predicts. Get $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 4. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 4 NFL player props

Jonathan Taylor (Colts): 90+ rushing yards NO (50% on Polymarket)

Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars): 50+ rushing yards (58% on Polymarket)

Chase Brown (Bengals): 70+ rushing yards NO (57% on Polymarket)

Wan'Dale Robinson (Titans): More than 3.5 receptions (63.8% on ProphetX)

Malik Willis (Dolphins): More than 24.5 rushing yards (49.8% on ProphetX)

RB Jonathan Taylor (Colts): 90+ rushing yards NO (50% on Polymarket)

"Jonathan Taylor will face one of the leagues best run defense this week when he takes on a Commanders defense that has been elite versus RBs. The Commanders have surrendered just 166 yards to opposing RBs despite facing the Eagles, Seattle, and Dallas," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Jonathan Taylor is averaging under 4.0 YPC and the Colts offense is sputtering right now. I had this spot circled after coming away extremely impressed with the Washington run defense. I expect the defensive gameplan to center around slowing down Taylor." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

RB Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars): 50+ rushing yards (58% on Polymarket)

"The prop market continues to be behind the eight ball on Bhayshul Tuten who is an explosive runner with rare traits and is firmly entrenched as the feature back for the Jags," Selesnick said. "We're getting a discount here due to Jacksonville having blown out two opponents, otherwise Tuten would have gotten more usage and counting stats. This looks like a great spot to back him against an improved Bengals team, however this isn't a defense to avoid. Look for Tuten to handle 15-17 carries in a game that projects to be competitive." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

RB Chase Brown (Bengals): 70+ rushing yards NO (57% on Polymarket)

"Chase Brown is failed to hit this number in 2/3 games this season, and failed to hit it in 10/17 last year. He gets a brutal matchup against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is not only sound defensively against the run (5th in FTN's DVOA, 4th last season), but they also do well to control the clock," NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The result is only 18.3 running back attempts per game (3.2 yards per carry yielded). Brown is not an efficient runner at 4.0 yards per carry with minimal explosive plays. He'd need significant volume to clear this number, and I don't see that happening in what should be a pass-happy game for Joe Burrow." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (Titans): More than 3.5 receptions (63.8% on ProphetX)

"Wan'Dale Robinson has 13 catches on 18 targets across three games, clearing this number in 2/3 contests. His lone miss was in a brutal individual matchup against the Eagles, in which the Titans were unexpectedly in a positive/neutral gamescript throughout, and Cam Ward only dropped back 26 times," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Against the Ravens, I'm expecting much more passing needed, with the Titans double-digit underdogs on the road. Baltimore is brutal to run against, and for the second straight season, are a wide receiver funnel. The Ravens allow 14.7 WR receptions per game (second most in the NFL, similar to last season). Part of that is eight catches per game permitted out of the slot, at a Robinson-friendly 7.8 aDOT." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

QB Malik Willis (Dolphins): More than 24.5 rushing yards (49.8% on ProphetX)

"Malik Willis has 39, 6 and 56 rush yards across his three starts. The inclination is that the team may lean on Willis legs more now that De'Von Achane has been lost for the season (two of his three designed rushes this season came after Achane's injury)," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Vikings are a very blitz-heavy team, and Willis historically scrambles more when blitzed and pressured. I'd trade this up to more than 30.5." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.