The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Sunday NFL Week 5 slate will feature 12 games, capped off by the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) and Atlanta Falcons (2-2). The Week 4 NFL schedule will also include a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) and New England Patriots (2-2), as well as the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) vs. the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) in a battle for first place in the NFC West Division. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Ravens are coming off back-to-back wins against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Falcons bounced back from a 0-2 start with two consecutive wins. Atlanta is trading at $0.62 per share to beat Baltimore on Sunday. The $0.62 price per share equates to a 62% probability for the Falcons to win. More than 43.5 points scored in Ravens vs. Falcons is trading at $0.52 per share.

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 3, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Week 5 NFL picks, predictions

Ravens vs. Falcons: Falcons to win by more than three points ($0.48 on Polymarket)

Raiders vs. Patriots: Patriots to win by more than three points ($0.51 on Polymarket)

49ers vs. Seahawks: Seahawks to win by more than three points ($0.46 on Polymarket)

Ravens vs. Falcons

Ravens running back Derrick Henry is on pace to once again record more than 1,500 yards and set a new career-high in rushing touchdowns. Henry has recorded 374 yards and an NFL-best seven touchdowns on 89 rushing attempts, having found the end zone in all four games.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is also among the league's best players at the position. Robinson has recorded 494 yards and four touchdowns on 85 rushing attempts, which includes 145 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, having found the end zone in three of his first four games.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Falcons are trading at $0.48 to win by four or more points, while the Ravens are trading at $0.53 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders vs. Patriots

The Raiders are the biggest surprise of the 2026 season with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins at the helm. Cousins, who signed with the Raiders weeks before the team selected fellow quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, threw for a season-best 365 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 31 of 52 passing and is tied for a league-best 11 touchdown passes.

The Patriots looked much more like the defending AFC champions in Sunday's home upset against the Buffalo Bills than their previous games. Drake Maye threw for season-highs in passing yards (269), passing touchdowns (3) and passer rating (97.7), while New England's defense forced two turnovers.

The Patriots are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points at home, while the Raiders are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

49ers vs. Seahawks

The 49ers are one of three remaining undefeated teams entering Week 5, with quarterback Brock Purdy on pace to have a career season. Purdy is tied with Cousins for a league-best 11 touchdowns and has the highest passer rating (126.2) among quarterbacks with four starts.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will appear in his third game since returning from a glute and soft tissue injury. Darnold threw for 168 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in last week's 30-23 home win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Seahawks are currently trading at $0.46 per share to win by four or more points on Sunday, while the 49ers are trading at $0.55 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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