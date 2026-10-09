Week 5 NFL prediction markets are already up and running and NFL player props are a great entry point for anybody looking to trade on football this weekend. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the league's best and he's playing in a potential shootout with the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Arizona has the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season and St. Brown has been targeted at least eight times in every game while hitting double-digits in three of his four outings. Kalshi prices St. Brown to reach 80+ receiving yards at $0.52 per share and that one of the top Week 5 NFL prop picks from our experts. They're also targeting trades involving Bhayshul Tuten, Malik Nabers, George Kittle and Derrick Henry. Target them on a few of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and FanDuel Predicts. Get $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 5. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 5 NFL player props

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions): 80+ receiving yards (52% on Polymarket)

Geore Kittle (49ers): 60+ receiving yards NO ($0.60 per share on Kalshi)

Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars): More than 65.5 rushing yards (52.8% on ProphetX)

Derrick Henry (Ravens): Fewer than 20.5 rushing attempts (58.7% on ProphetX)

Malik Nabers (Giants): More than 54.5 receiving yards (53.9% on ProphetX)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions): 80+ receiving yards (52% on Polymarket)

"I like this spot for Amon Ra Saint Brown on Sunday in what has the highest projected total on Sunday's slate at a whopping 54.5 points," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "This game is likely to feature a ton of passing volume and could get really fun if Arizona can hang with Detroit. ASRB has been awesome this season and could see 10-12+ targets in a potential shootout. He's the engine of Detroit's passing offense." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

TE Geore Kittle (49ers): 60+ receiving yards NO ($0.60 per share on Kalshi)

"Kittle has looked none the worse for wear after surprisingly returning for Week 1 after his playoff injury, but this is not a great matchup for him," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "While Kittle has reached 70 yards in three straight, two of those games involved long receptions that I don't think will be there against a tough Seattle defense. The Seahawks have allowed 29 receiving yards per game to tight ends, including holding Trey McBride to 41 yards on 10 targets. Last year, Kittle posted 4-25 and 5-29 receiving lines against Seattle." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

RB Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars): More than 65.5 rushing yards (52.8% on ProphetX)

"Tuten has cleared this number in 3 out of 4 games, and this matchup is softer than the Denver defense he faced when he still managed 65 yards on 13 carries," SportsLine NFL expert Brad Thomas said. "Jacksonville runs the ball at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL, and Tuten has seen at least 13 carries in every game, including 15 or more in three of four. That workload gives him plenty of upside. Philadelphia's offense is dealing with injuries across the offensive line, backfield, and receiving corps, which could make it difficult for the Eagles to sustain drives or play from ahead. If Jacksonville leads in the second half, Tuten should get plenty of chances to grind out yards against an Eagles defense that has been vulnerable on the ground." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

RB Derrick Henry (Ravens): Fewer than 20.5 rushing attempts (58.7% on ProphetX)

"Derrick Henry carried 23-plus times in all three of Baltimore's wins, and 16 times in the lone loss. While the Ravens would love to lean on him in Atlanta, with Tyler Huntley expected to start at quarterback, it will be difficult to stick to the run," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Falcons give up an NFL-low 2.7 yards per carry. In addition, I expect Atlanta to control the clock with Bijan Robinson and its top-notch offensive line." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

WR Malik Nabers (Giants): More than 54.5 receiving yards (53.9% on ProphetX)

"This is an excellent matchup for Malik Nabers if the stud WR suits up on Sunday. While Nabers is likely to get slapped with a Questionable tag, it sounds like he's got a good shot of playing in a game that could feature additional passing volume from New York," Selesnick said. "The Commanders are a pass funnel defense and have been very stingy against the run this season, while surrendering the 4th most receptions and 10th most yards to opposing WRs. I expect Nabers to handle his usual monster target share and this could easily be a matchup where he goes for triple digits. The Commanders could push New York with Jayden Daniels returning to the lineup." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

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