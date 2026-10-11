The Sunday slate for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season will be headlined by the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and Falcons scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Both teams are riding two-game winning streaks with the Ravens defeating the Cowboys and Titans and the Falcons beating the Packers and Saints in Weeks 3 and 4. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to an ankle injury and will be replaced by veteran backup Tyler Huntley, who took over in his absence during the second half of Week 4. Other NFL matchups on the schedule include Bears vs. Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET and the 49ers vs. Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET. NFL prediction markets like Kalshi list the Seahawks at $0.62 per share to beat the 49ers. The $0.62 price per share equates to a 61% probability for Seattle to win. NFL trading market prices for every Week 5 matchup are listed below. Football fans can access the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 5 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Where to trade on NFL Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 11

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bears are trading at $0.50 per share to win by two or more points, while the Packers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by one point or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 47 points or more is trading at $0.48 per share, while both teams scoring 46 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

The Texans are trading at $0.47 per share to win by eight or more points, while the Titans are trading at $0.54 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 38 points or more is trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams scoring 37 or fewer points is trading at $0.48 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

The Bengals are trading at $0.53 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Dolphins are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 45 points or more is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 44 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

The Patriots are trading at $0.50 per share to win by four or more points, while the Raiders are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 46 points or more is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 45 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

The Vikings are trading at $0.50 per share to win by three or more points, while the Saints are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 42 points or more is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 41 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

The Jets are trading at $0.54 per share to win by two or more points, while the Browns are trading at $0.47 per share to lose by one point or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 41 points or more is trading at $0.47 per share, while both teams scoring 40 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are trading at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points, while the Colts are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 45 points or more is trading at $0.47 per share, while both teams scoring 44 or fewer points is trading at $0.54 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

The Commanders are trading at $0.52 per share to win by four or more points, while the Giants are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 42 points or more is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 41 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos are trading at $0.49 per share to win by four or more points, while the Chargers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 43 points or more is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 42 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Lions are trading at $0.51 per share to win by six or more points, while the Cardinals are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 55 points or more is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 54 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the 49ers are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 47 points or more is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 46 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the Ravens are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 44 points or more is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 43 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Monday, Oct. 12

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the Bills are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 55 points or more is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 54 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: