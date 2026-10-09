The Sunday slate for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season will feature a total 13 games. The day's action will conclude with the Sunday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET. Other NFL matchups on the schedule include Giants vs. Commanders, Broncos vs. Chargers and Lions vs. Cardinals. NFL prediction markets like Kalshi list the Commanders at $0.63 per share to beat the Giants. The $0.63 price per share equates to a 62% probability for Washington to win. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

NFL trading market prices for every Week 5 matchup are listed below. Football fans can access the SportsLine Projection Model's NFL betting advice for Week 5 here. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Where to trade on NFL Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are trading at $0.49 per share to win by eight or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by eight or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 43 points or more is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 42 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bears are trading at $0.49 per share to win by two or more points, while the Packers are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by one point or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 47 points or more is trading at $0.48 per share, while both teams scoring 46 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

The Texans are trading at $0.49 per share to win by eight or more points, while the Titans are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 38 points or more is trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams scoring 37 or fewer points is trading at $0.48 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

The Bengals are trading at $0.51 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Dolphins are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 43 points or more is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 42 or fewer points is trading at $0.48 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

The Patriots are trading at $0.52 per share to win by four or more points, while the Raiders are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 46 points or more is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 45 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

The Vikings are trading at $0.50 per share to win by three or more points, while the Saints are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 42 points or more is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 41 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

The Jets are trading at $0.51 per share to win by three or more points, while the Browns are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 41 points or more is trading at $0.47 per share, while both teams scoring 40 or fewer points is trading at $0.54 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are trading at $0.52 per share to win by three or more points, while the Colts are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 45 points or more is trading at $0.48 per share, while both teams scoring 44 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

The Commanders are trading at $0.52 per share to win by four or more points, while the Giants are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 42 points or more is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 41 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos are trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the Chargers are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 45 points or more is trading at $0.44 per share, while both teams scoring 43 or fewer points is trading at $0.57 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Lions are trading at $0.51 per share to win by six or more points, while the Cardinals are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 55 points or more is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 54 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are trading at $0.47 per share to win by four or more points, while the 49ers are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 47 points or more is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 46 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are trading at $0.47 per share to win by four or more points, while the Ravens are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 45 points or more is trading at $0.47 per share, while both teams scoring 43 or fewer points is trading at $0.54 per share at ProphetX. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Monday, Oct. 12

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while the Bills are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Both teams scoring a combined 55 points or more is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 54 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: