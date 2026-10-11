The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55 because it guarantees a $55 bonus, unlike other variable offers. NFL Week 5 features Bears vs. Packers, Seahawks vs. 49ers, and Ravens vs. Falcons, with all three featured NFL predictions below. Vikings receiver Jordan Addison is inactive with a hamstring injury. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 5 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Packers vs. Bears: Bears to win ($0.59 per share)

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Seahawks to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Falcons vs. Ravens: Falcons to win ($0.59 per share)

Packers vs. Bears prediction

Green Bay comes home at 2-2 after squeezing past Tampa Bay 17-14, with Jordan Love completing 22 of 30 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers had allowed 35 points in a Week 3 loss to Atlanta, so holding the Buccaneers to 14 was a necessary response. Chicago arrives at 3-1 after beating the Jets 23-12 behind a bruising ground game. Kyle Monangai ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears piled up 492 total yards.

Caleb Williams has missed two straight games with a hamstring injury, and Chicago has already named Tyson Bagent to start at Lambeau Field. Bagent threw for 268 yards against New York in his first start since 2023, giving the Bears another reason not to rush Williams back. SportsLine has Chicago winning 25-24. Kalshi prices the Bears at $0.59 per share to win, compared with $0.43 for Green Bay. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction

Seattle is back at Lumen Field after a 30-23 win over the Chargers moved the club to 3-1. Emanuel Wilson handled a larger workload with 81 rushing yards and added 39 through the air, scoring once each way. The Seahawks also forced four turnovers and recorded four sacks, although 14 penalties for 150 yards kept Los Angeles around longer than expected.

San Francisco brings a 4-0 record north after beating Denver 24-14, and recent trips to Seattle have gone well for the 49ers. They've won four straight regular-season games at Lumen Field and six of the last eight meetings overall. Even so, Seattle has scored at least 30 points in three straight games, and SportsLine has the Seahawks winning 29-20. That forecast gives Seattle room beyond a field goal. Kalshi prices the Seahawks to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.54 per share, meaning a victory by three or more. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Falcons vs. Ravens prediction

Atlanta returns home at 2-2 after back-to-back road wins, including Monday night's 45-24 victory in New Orleans. Bijan Robinson ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Michael Penix Jr. threw for 223 yards and another score. The Falcons have scored 80 points over the last two games after totaling only 16 across the first two, giving Sunday's offense a very different look from September.

Baltimore is 3-1 after beating Tennessee 24-18, but Lamar Jackson's ankle injury changes the setup. Jackson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before leaving, and the Ravens didn't score after halftime with Tyler Huntley taking over. SportsLine has Atlanta winning 26-25. Kalshi prices the Falcons at $0.59 per share to win, compared with $0.41 for Baltimore. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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