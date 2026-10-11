The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55 because it guarantees a $55 bonus, not variable like offers. NFL Week 5 features Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 5 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Falcons vs. Ravens: Falcons to win ($0.59 per share)

Falcons vs. Ravens prediction

Atlanta returns home at 2-2 after back-to-back road wins, including Monday night's 45-24 victory in New Orleans. Bijan Robinson ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Michael Penix Jr. threw for 223 yards and another score. The Falcons have scored 80 points over the last two games after totaling only 16 across the first two, giving Sunday's offense a very different look from September.

Baltimore is 3-1 after beating Tennessee 24-18, but Lamar Jackson's ankle injury changes the setup. Jackson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before leaving, and the Ravens didn't score after halftime with Tyler Huntley taking over. SportsLine has Atlanta winning 26-25. Kalshi prices the Falcons at $0.59 per share to win, compared with $0.41 for Baltimore. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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