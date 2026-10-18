Week 6 NFL prediction markets are live, and NFL player props are a great entry point for anybody looking to trade on football this weekend. Giants running back Cam Skattebo is one of the league's great battering rams, and New York has loaded him up with 81 carries so far this season. He's only managed to turn those totes into 294 yards, but a matchup on Sunday against one of the NFL's worst rush defenses might change his fortunes. The Saints rank 30th in the league against the run, and that's a big reason why Skattebo 60+ rushing yards ($0.49 per share on Kalshi) is among our best Sunday trades for NFL prop prediction markets. Skattebo to score a touchdown against New Orleans is trading at $0.42 per share.

Our experts have identified their favorite NFL trades for Sunday and also included NFL picks involving Luther Burden, Woody Marks, Michael Wilson and Emeka Egbuka. Target them on a few of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and FanDuel Predicts. Get $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 6. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 5 NFL player props

Woody Marks (Texans): 50+ rushing yards NO ($0.54 per share on Kalshi)

Emeka Egbuka (Buccaneers): 4+ receptions (55% on Polymarket)

Cam Skattebo (Giants): 60+ rushing yards ($0.49 per share on Kalshi)

Luther Burden (Bears): More than 49.5 receiving yards (54.8% on ProphetX)

Michael Wilson (Cardinals): 6+ receptions NO (55% on Polymarket)

RB Woody Marks (Texans): 50+ rushing yards NO ($0.54 per share on Kalshi)

"I will continue to fade running backs against the best rushing defense in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars' rush defense has held opponents to a league low 63.8 rushing yards per game," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "Last year, they also led the NFL, allowing only 85.6 yards per game. Woody Marks will step in for the injured David Montgomery for Houston. He had 62 vs. Tennessee last week. The Titans' defense is not the Jaguars' defense." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

WR Emeka Egbuka (Buccaneers): 4+ receptions (55% on Polymarket)

"The Bucs clearly prioritized getting Emeka Egbuka the ball last week. The receiver caught six passes and drew nine of Jalon Daniels 25 targets with an absurd 50% first read rate," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Tampa Bay kept it simple by getting the OSU product involved on two designed screen plays (now the second straight week they've done so), and peppering him with shorter targets otherwise (a deviation from Daniels first start). Being that it worked, I expect a similar gameplan against the weak secondary of the Steelers that's being targeted out wide at the highest rate in the NFL." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

RB Cam Skattebo (Giants): 60+ rushing yards ($0.49 per share on Kalshi)

"The Giants are coming off a tie with the Commanders, with Jameis Winston throwing 54 passes as New York played from behind most of the game. Skattebo still got to 58 rushing yards on 13 carries, and the only time he hasn't involved was in Week 2 when the Giants lost 28-6; I'd be shocked if this was a similar game," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Saints are the only defense allowing more than 100 rushing yards per game to RBs, and Skattebo should continue to be the lead runner here. I think this line is at least five yards low." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

WR Luther Burden (Bears): More than 49.5 receiving yards (54.8% on ProphetX)

"I love this spot for Luther Burden. He's cleared this number in 3/5 games - missing last week by one yards (with subpar QB play) and in a rainstorm against the Vikings defense. He'll face the Falcons pass funnel and Atlanta has allowed the sixth most WR yards per game," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "They'll be tough to run on whether Kyle Monangai suits up or not. Schematically, Atlanta runs single-high coverages 64% of the time (fourth highest rate) - Burden torches these looks. He's averaging 2.40 yards per route run this year (2.64 if you exclude the Tyson Bagent game), and was at 3.35 last season fully with Caleb Williams. I'd trade this to over 52.5 yards." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

WR Michael Wilson (Cardinals): 6+ receptions NO (55% on Polymarket)

I'm double dipping here fading Michael Wilson as he's set to face an incredibly stingy Rams secondary and is set to see a ton of Trent McDuffie who has been the NFL's best corner according to PFF, in addition to every defensive passing metric," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Not only will Wilson face the toughest assignment but he'll do so without Marvin Harrison which actually might hurt his cause. Harrison was a complete non factor and thus Wilson has been heavily targeted. Meanwhile Kendrick Bourne has outplayed and earned a lot more targets whenever he's been on the field and his role is set to expand sans Harrison." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

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