Week 7 NFL prediction markets are live, and NFL player props are driving plenty of trading volume on the best prediction market apps. Marvin Harrison Jr. only played a handful of snaps in his first game after being traded from the Cardinals to the Texans, but he still managed three catches for 34 yards. Now he's had an additional week to learn the Houston playbook heading into a matchup against the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Nico Collins is sure to attract a lot of attention from the Giants' secondary and Harrison to record at least 30 receiving yards ($0.52 per share on Kalshi) is one of our top Week 7 NFL props on prediction markets. The Texans are favored by 10.5 points against New York.

Our experts have identified their favorite NFL trades for Sunday and also included NFL picks involving Tee Higgins, Jaylen Warren, Brock Purdy and Tetairoa McMillan. Target them on a few of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX, Novig and FanDuel Predicts. Get $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 7. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code, NoVig promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 7 NFL player props

Jaylen Warren (Steelers): 60+ rushing yards ($0.57 per share on Kalshi)

Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers): 70+ receiving yards (52% on Polymarket)

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Texans): 30+ receiving yards ($0.52 per share on Kalshi)

Brock Purdy (49ers): More than 20.5 passing completions (51.5% on ProphetX)

Tee Higgins (Bengals): 60+ receiving yards (58% on Polymarket)

RB Jaylen Warren (Steelers): 60+ rushing yards ($0.57 per share on Kalshi)

"Jaylen Warren was held to 50 yards on 14 carries by the Bucs' elite rush defense. He should go off against a Saints' defense that ranks last in rushing EPA and success rate allowed," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "New Orleans gives up 4.8 yards per carry and isn't expected to have linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) in the lineup. Even with Rico Dowdle back, Warren -- who averages 5.5 yards per carry -- should get around 15 totes and clear this number." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

WR Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers): 70+ receiving yards (52% on Polymarket)

"The Buccaneers' biggest defensive strength is stopping the run, ranking second in EPA per rush (-0.19) compared to ninth in EPA per pass (-0.09)," SportsLine NFL expert Brad Thomas said. "That matters because Carolina hasn't been particularly effective running the ball, ranking 18th in EPA per rush (-0.09), while its passing attack ranks seventh (0.15). I expect the Panthers to lean heavily on their passing game, especially with Tampa Bay making life difficult on the ground." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Texans): 30+ receiving yards ($0.52 per share on Kalshi)

"Despite playing only 12 snaps, Marvin Harrison was targeted 4 times which he turned into 3 receptions for 34 yards in his Texans debut," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "It seems likely he's going to play a lot more snaps against the Giants and the Texans are clearly prioritizing getting him targets which makes sense considering the draft capital used to acquire his services. This number is too low for a player likely to get 5-7 targets who seemingly should be highly motivated." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

QB Brock Purdy (49ers): More than 20.5 passing completions (51.5% on ProphetX)

"The Atlanta Falcons may have the fourth-best rush defense in the NFL, but their pass defense is 28th, allowing 252.0 yards per game. Through six games, every QB has gone over his completions prop vs. the Falcons, with an average of 26.5 per game," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "Last week, Caleb Williams had 18 completions at halftime. Teams now know how to beat the Falcons defense - throw on them. While Brock Purdy has only had more than 20.5 completions in three of his six games, he hasn't faced a defense that is this good against the run and this poor against the pass." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

WR Tee Higgins (Bengals): 60+ receiving yards (58% on Polymarket)

"Tee Higgins should be healthy out of the bye, and this is a great matchup," Hartstein said. "He leads Cincinnati in target share against two-high safety looks, which Baltimore plays at a very high rate. Back Higgins to clear this prop total for the fourth time in the past five games." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

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