The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 bonus in trading credits after a qualifying $10 deposit. Sunday's Week 8 NFL schedule features Bengals vs. Titans at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Rams vs. Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Commanders vs. Eagles square off in an NFC East battle on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Bengals are listed at 83% to beat the Titans. The Rams check in at 74%, compared with 26% for the Chargers. The Commanders are at 69% to win, and the Eagles at 31%. Prices can change before kickoff, and availability and pricing on the regulated Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the global site. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Titans predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals return home after a second-half turnaround against Baltimore. Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes in a 35-13 win, with Cincinnati scoring 35 unanswered points after trailing 13-0 at halftime. Burrow finished with 292 passing yards. Tee Higgins tabulated 148 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Ja'Marr Chase caught five passes for 62 yards and another score. Cincinnati has won two straight heading into Sunday's meeting.

The Tennessee Titans nearly earned their second consecutive victory before Cleveland kicked a field goal on the final play of a 27-24 loss. Tony Pollard ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including the tying score with 58 seconds left. Cam Ward completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards, although his interception hurt an offense that also failed to score after reaching first-and-goal. Rookie Carnell Tate caught five passes for 69 yards. SportsLine's simulation forecasts a 34-20 Bengals victory. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Rams vs. Chargers predictions

The Los Angeles Rams found their running game against Las Vegas, with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combining for 192 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 victory. Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, including two to Davis Allen, while Puka Nacua caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. The performance ended a two-game losing streak, although the Raiders trimmed a 28-6 halftime deficit to 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles Chargers had Week 7 off after falling to 0-6 with a 22-6 loss to Kansas City. Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston for 57 yards to reach the one-yard line in that game, but the offense settled for a field goal after a penalty and three unsuccessful plays. Kicker Cameron Dicker furnished the only points. The clubs share SoFi Stadium, but the Rams host this meeting. SportsLine forecasts a 29-19 Rams victory. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Commanders vs. Eagles predictions

The Washington Commanders return from their bye after a 23-17 loss to San Francisco on October 19. Jayden Daniels passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Commanders turn a 23-3 deficit into a one-possession game. Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in that game. Washington couldn't score on either of its final two possessions. The Philadelphia Eagles won their Week 1 meeting 24-22, stopping a late two-point try. Jalen Hurts threw three touchdowns in that opener.

The Eagles fell 38-21 to Dallas on Monday as Tanner McKee started in place of Hurts. McKee threw for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Saquon Barkley returned to the lineup and scored on an eight-yard run, finishing with 62 yards on seven carries. The Cowboys ran for 204 yards, including 155 from Javonte Williams. Tight end Dallas Goedert caught five passes for 48 yards. SportsLine forecasts a 26-18 Commanders victory. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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