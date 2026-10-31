Week 8 NFL prediction markets are live, and NFL player props are driving plenty of trading volume on the best prediction market apps. Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was already regarded as one of the most dynamic players in the NFL heading into the season, but he's taken his game to another level in 2026. Flowers is averaging 101.3 receiving yards per game this season and he piled up eight catches for 137 yards and a touchdown despite suffering a 35-13 loss to the Bengals last week. Now he'll take on a Bills pass defense that ranks 31st in the NFL and Flowers to record 80 or more receiving yards ($0.56 per share on Polymarket) is one of our favorite prediction market plays of the week.

Our experts have identified their favorite NFL trades for Sunday and also included NFL picks involving Garrett Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Kyren Williams and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Target them on a few of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX, Novig and FanDuel Predicts. Get $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 8. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code, NoVig promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 8 NFL player props

Garrett Wilson (Jets): 55+ receiving yards ($0.53 per share on Kalshi)

Zay Flowers (Ravens): 80+ receiving yards (56% on Polymarket)

Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals): 80+ receiving yards ($0.52 per share on Kalshi)

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Jaguars): 30+ rushing yards (47% on Polymarket)



Kyren Williams (Rams): Anytime touchdown scorer (56.3% on ProphetX)

WR Garrett Wilson (Jets): 55+ receiving yards ($0.53 per share on Kalshi)

"The squeaky wheel narrative is firmly in play this week for Garrett Wilson against the Raiders. His targets have dwindled and he made sure to voice his displeasure on the sideline against the Dolphins last week," SportsLine NFL expert Sia Nejad said. "Geno Smith is slated for 220+ passing yards, and while he has his full complement of receivers, I suspect Wilson will get a lot of his attention in what should be a competitive game. This is a vulnerable Raiders pass defense which makes it a great spot for a bounce back." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

WR Zay Flowers (Ravens): 80+ receiving yards (56% on Polymarket)

"Zay Flowers is in the midst of a JSN breakout season and has eye popping efficiency metrics. Flowers leads all WRs in YPRR and has been truly dominant for a Ravens passing offense that has featured more volume compared to previous seasons," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "This is a great spot in a game where Lamar is likely to suit up, coupled with a lofty total and a porous Bills pass defense that ranks dead last in EPA allowed per dropback. If this game is high scoring he could go absolutely thermonuclear." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

WR Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals): 80+ receiving yards ($0.52 per share on Kalshi)

"Ja'Marr Chase has had a quiet season by his lofty standards and the alpha WR has yet to eclipse 100 yards in a game this season. I think that is likely to change this week when he and the Bengals take on a poor Titans team," Selesnick said. "The Titans are a pass funnel, on one hand they possess an above average run defense paired with a pass defense that ranks 27th in EPA per play. This is a mouthwatering matchup as the Titans have surrendered the 4th most yards to opposing WRs. The Bengals have been ineffective running the ball this season so I think while this game is competitive, Joe Burrow will be attacking Tennessee's defense down the field." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Jaguars): 30+ rushing yards (47% on Polymarket)

"Chris Rodriguez is coming off his best game as a Jaguar with 55 yards on 11 carries against the stout run defense of the Texans," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He'll now face the Colts who are allowing the fifth highest yards per carry on non-scrambles (4.33 yards), on the fourth most yards before contact per attempt (2.14). Rodriguez should benefit from the extra push, as he excels after contact and forcing missed tackles. The big back also is better in zone concepts (4.5 yards per carry, 61% success rate) and that's where the Colts really struggle (5.14 yards per carry allowed, 52% success rate)." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

RB Kyren Williams (Rams): Anytime touchdown scorer (56.3% on ProphetX)

"Kyren Williams has scored a touchdown in five of seven games this season, and 13/20 last year. The Chargers have allowed the most rush attempts inside the five yard line per game this season, the fifth highest touchdown rate on runs, and the eighth most touchdowns per game to running backs," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Without Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford loses his key end-zone target, opening more opportunity for Williams, who is just as capable to score through the air as he is on the ground." Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS:

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