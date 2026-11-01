The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Sunday's NFL Week 8 early window features the Bills hosting the Ravens, the Lions facing the undefeated Vikings, and the Steelers meeting the Browns. All three games kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens enter after a 35-13 loss to the Bengals, while the Bills return from their bye following consecutive victories. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi prices the Bills at $0.63 per share to defeat the Ravens, while the Lions are also at $0.63 per share to beat the Vikings. The Steelers check in at $0.65 per share to beat the Browns.

Week 8 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Bills vs. Ravens: Buffalo to win ($0.63 per share)

Buffalo to win ($0.63 per share) Lions vs. Vikings: Detroit to win ($0.63 per share)

Detroit to win ($0.63 per share) Steelers vs. Browns: Pittsburgh to win ($0.65 per share)

Bills vs. Ravens predictions

Buffalo had Week 7 off, giving Josh Allen an extra week to prepare for Baltimore. In the Bills' last outing, Allen threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-30 victory over Las Vegas. Dorian Williams intercepted Kirk Cousins, while James Cook scored a fourth-quarter touchdown. Buffalo is 5-1, with its only loss coming against New England.

Baltimore's quarterback situation has been a storyline since Lamar Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain. Jackson missed three consecutive games, with Tyler Huntley throwing for 298 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to Cincinnati. Zay Flowers caught eight passes for 137 yards, but the Ravens couldn't build on a 13-0 halftime lead. Baltimore has gone scoreless after halftime in two consecutive games. SportsLine forecasts a 31-27 Bills victory. Kalshi quotes Buffalo at $0.63 Yes and $0.38 No, with Baltimore at $0.38 Yes and $0.63 No. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Lions vs. Vikings predictions

Detroit needed every second to beat Green Bay 20-17. Jake Bates made a 22-yard field goal as time expired, following an afternoon when Jameson Williams caught two touchdown passes and Amon-Ra St. Brown gained 153 receiving yards. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 116 yards, giving Jared Goff a productive backfield alongside his receivers.

Minnesota has reached 6-0 largely through defense. The Vikings shut out Indianapolis after halftime in Sunday's 16-10 win, with Blake Cashman recording 12 tackles and two sacks. Harrison Smith sealed the result with an interception. Kyler Murray threw for only 150 yards but broke free for a 35-yard scramble before finding T.J. Hockenson for the go-ahead touchdown. Detroit is 4-2 and facing the NFL's lone undefeated team at Ford Field. SportsLine forecasts a 26-22 Lions victory. Kalshi quotes Detroit at $0.63 Yes and $0.38 No, with Minnesota at $0.38 Yes and $0.63 No. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Pittsburgh's victory over New Orleans in Paris featured 150 rushing yards and a defense that allowed just 18 on the ground. Jaylen Warren carried 18 times for 101 yards, while Payton Wilson intercepted Tyler Shough deep in Steelers territory. Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown to Darnell Washington, and Chris Boswell supplied three field goals in the 16-10 win.

Cleveland arrives after another late finish. Deshaun Watson threw for 308 yards in a 27-24 victory at Tennessee, and rookie KC Concepcion caught eight passes for 129. Quinshon Judkins scored twice before Andre Szmyt made the winning field goal as time expired. The Browns also defeated Pittsburgh 27-24 in Week 4, giving Sunday's matchup an immediate rematch angle. Both clubs are 5-2. SportsLine forecasts a 27-17 Steelers victory. Kalshi quotes Pittsburgh at $0.65 Yes and $0.36 No, with Cleveland at $0.37 Yes and $0.64 No. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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