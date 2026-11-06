Week 9 NFL prediction markets are live, and NFL player props are driving plenty of trading volume on the best prediction market apps. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams notched his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 and after a sluggish start playing behind an injured offensive line, he's starting to show signs of life again in 2026. Williams has rushed for 211 yards over his last two games and he's scored nine total touchdowns on the season. He'll match up against a Colts run defense that ranks 27th in the NFL on Sunday and Williams to record 70+ rushing yards is one of our top NFL player props for prediction markets in Week 10.

Our experts have identified their favorite NFL predictions for Sunday and also included NFL picks involving Drake London, Tee Higgins, Sam LaPorta and Tetairoa McMillan. Target them on a few of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX, Novig and FanDuel Predicts. Get a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 9. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code, NoVig promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 9 NFL player props

Drake London (Falcons): 70+ receiving yards ($0.61 per share on Kalshi)

Tee Higgins (Bengals): 70+ receiving yards (61% on Polymarket)

Sam LaPorta (Lions): 40+ receiving yards ($0.56 per share on Kalshi)

Javonte Williams (Cowboys): 70+ rushing yards (57% on Polymarket)



Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers): Longest reception 24+ yards NO (54% on NoVig)

WR Drake London (Falcons): 70+ receiving yards ($0.61 per share on Kalshi)

"Drake London had a big fat dud on Sunday against an elite Tampa defense. The entire Falcon passing attack struggled, but I think they'll be far more functional against a mediocre Bengals defenses Cincinnati struggles in coverage and do not double team at a high rate, which bodes extremely well for London here," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "The Bengals are also the most pass heavy team in the league and could easily make this a high volume passing environment which would be optimal for London going over this line. He's shown great chemistry with Penix outside of one game." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

WR Tee Higgins (Bengals): 70+ receiving yards (61% on Polymarket)

"Tee Higgins has exploded for more than 300 receiving yards the past two weeks," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "This game in Madrid has shootout potential. While I like the Falcons to keep it close and cover, they'll struggle to contain Higgins. He's a 6-4 matchup nightmare, and he's fully healthy." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

TE Sam LaPorta (Lions): 40+ receiving yards ($0.56 per share on Kalshi)

"Sam LaPorta gets an A+ matchup on Sunday against the Dolphins. 64% of both of LaPorta's targets and receiving yards come from when he's aligned in-line, and the Dolphins are allowing the second highest target rate to that positioning," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "This also includes the third highest yards per game (52) and second highest yards per route run (2.35). When also factoring in LaPorta's catches from the slot, he should be able to capitalize on the soft coverage from the Dolphins linebackers and safeties." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

RB Javonte Williams (Cowboys): 70+ rushing yards (57% on Polymarket)

"Javonte Williams hasn't had the strongest season from an efficiency standpoint, however he has a very valuable high usage role in a potent Dallas offense with no other threats to his workload," Selesnick said. "I think a lot of Williams inefficiency can be chalked up to a difficult schedule which will not be the case against a putrid Colts run defense that ranks 31st in EPA allowed per rush. Considering Williams attempts number is set at 17.5 and he's been routinely handling large workloads, I think he'll be effective in this matchup, but could even get us home on sheer volume." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

WR Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers): Longest reception 24+ yards NO (54% on NoVig)

"Tet McMillan, get ready to learn Pat Surtain II. The sophomore receiver will likely get the shadow treatment this week from the All-Pro corner," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Surtain has only allowed one catch for more than 10 yards this season (22 yards), and only two catches of 24+ yards over his last 28 regular season games. McMillan only has cleared this line twice in seven games this season, both against teams who run heavy cover 3/single-high safety schemes. The Broncos (with Surtain) are more man heavy." Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.