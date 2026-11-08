The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 trading bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. Sunday's NFL Week 9 schedule features Saints-Browns at 1 p.m. ET, followed by 49ers-Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET. Bears-Buccaneers closes the night on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket gives the Saints a 58% chance to win, the 49ers an 80% chance, and the Bears a 73% chance. These figures can change before kickoff, and pricing or availability on the regulated U.S. app may differ from the global site. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Saints vs. Browns predictions

Cleveland managed six points in its 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh, an abrupt stop after beating Tennessee. Deshaun Watson completed 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards, and Harold Fannin Jr. caught 10 passes for 154. But two early fumbles helped Pittsburgh take control, and the Browns allowed 160 rushing yards before halftime. Cleveland enters at 5-3 with an offense trying to rebound from its first touchdown-free game this season. Watson is set to miss Sunday's contest with a concussion, making way for Shedeur Sanders to start for the Browns.

New Orleans had Week 8 off after losing 16-10 to Pittsburgh in Paris. Tyler Shough threw for 278 yards, but the Saints managed 18 rushing yards on 17 attempts. That showing preceded the firing of run-game coordinator T.J. Paganetti, with the offense averaging 86 rushing yards per game. Chase Young and Carl Granderson recorded 1.5 sacks apiece. SportsLine predicts a 25-20 Saints victory. Polymarket lists New Orleans at 58% and Cleveland at 42%. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

49ers vs. Raiders predictions

San Francisco returns from its bye trying to avoid consecutive losses. The 49ers led Atlanta 14-12 at halftime on October 25 but committed four turnovers in a 29-20 defeat. Christian McCaffrey scored his eighth rushing touchdown and gained 100 yards from scrimmage, while George Kittle caught eight passes for 88 yards. Kaelon Black added 63 rushing yards and his first NFL touchdown. The 49ers are 6-1 entering this matchup.

Las Vegas ended a four-game losing streak with a 38-33 comeback against the Jets. Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns to Brock Bowers, who finished with seven catches for 92 yards, and found Jalen Nailor for another score. Dylan Laube returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders allowed 439 total yards, including 147 rushing yards to Braelon Allen. SportsLine predicts a 33-23 49ers victory. Polymarket shows San Francisco at 80% to win, compared with 20% for Las Vegas. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Bears vs. Buccaneers predictions

Chicago's Monday night victory came with a defensive performance worth watching. The Bears beat Seattle 34-17 and held the Seahawks to 252 total yards. Caleb Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, while D'Andre Swift scored three times on the ground. Rome Odunze added 87 receiving yards. Chicago is 6-2 after three consecutive victories, with its latest win arriving on a shorter turnaround before Sunday night.

Tampa Bay has won two straight, most recently shutting out Atlanta 16-0 in heavy rain. Bucky Irving rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown, and Kenny Gainwell contributed 140 on the ground. Baker Mayfield attempted just three passes, completing none. The Buccaneers intercepted Michael Penix Jr. four times. Chicago's run defense faces another test after Tampa Bay rushed for 258 yards against Carolina. SportsLine predicts a 26-21 Bears victory. Polymarket gives Chicago 73% and Tampa Bay 28%. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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