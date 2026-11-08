The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. NFL Week 9 features games like Commanders vs. Rams, Panthers vs. Broncos, and Chiefs vs. Jets. All three kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The Rams and Broncos bring winning streaks into the weekend, while the Chiefs have dropped two straight. Rams superstar Myles Garrett (knee) is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing the past eight games. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi lists the Rams at $0.71 per share to win, the Broncos at $0.59, and the Chiefs at $0.80. SportsLine forecasts victories for all three, though its Commanders-Rams score calls for just a one-point difference. Market prices can change before kickoff.

Week 9 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Commanders vs. Rams: Rams to win ($0.71 Yes / $0.30 No)

Panthers vs. Broncos: Broncos to win ($0.59 Yes / $0.42 No)

Chiefs vs. Jets: Chiefs to win ($0.80 Yes / $0.21 No)

Commanders vs. Rams predictions

Washington found a path back to the win column Sunday night. The Commanders spotted Philadelphia a 10-0 lead, then scored 27 unanswered points in a 27-10 victory. Jayden Daniels passed for 217 yards and a touchdown, with Stefon Diggs catching an eight-yard score. Treylon Burks supplied a 53-yard reception, while Rachaad White finished the scoring on a one-yard run. The defense produced five sacks, improving a unit that's struggled to finish games.

The Rams arrive with consecutive victories after beating the Chargers 24-9. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum each scored on the ground, while Quentin Lake and Trent McDuffie intercepted Justin Herbert. Those takeaways set up 10 points. Matthew Stafford also connected with Puka Nacua for an 18-yard touchdown. Washington's five-sack performance against Philadelphia gets a different test against the Rams' offense. SportsLine predicts a 27-26 Rams victory. Kalshi prices Rams Yes at $0.71 and No at $0.30. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Panthers vs. Broncos predictions

Denver took first place in the AFC West with a 28-24 comeback against Kansas City. Bo Nix threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, then Jonah Coleman scored the winning touchdown after his 51-yard reception helped set up the drive. Malcolm Roach ended the Chiefs' last possession with a fourth-down sack. That victory extended the Broncos' streak to four games.

Carolina has had more trouble protecting Bryce Young. Green Bay sacked him six times in a 27-19 defeat, even as Chuba Hubbard rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Young completed 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards, with Tetairoa McMillan catching six for 58. The Panthers have lost two straight, and their injury-hit secondary allowed Jordan Love three touchdowns in that latest defeat. Denver's pass rush presents another difficult matchup. SportsLine predicts a 26-19 Broncos win. Kalshi has Denver Yes at $0.59 and No at $0.42. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chiefs vs. Jets predictions

Patrick Mahomes bounced back from a difficult trip to Seattle by throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns against Denver. The Chiefs still lost 28-24 after allowing two fourth-quarter scores. Kansas City reached the Broncos' goal line on its final drive, but Mahomes was sacked on fourth down. It was their second straight defeat following a 20-3 loss to Seattle.

The Jets scored 33 against Las Vegas but lost again. Geno Smith threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Raiders. Braelon Allen rushed for 147 yards, and Adonai Mitchell caught seven passes for 142. The Jets led 23-14 at halftime before falling 38-33. Their offense gained 439 yards, but the defense couldn't hold the lead. The Chiefs now return home to face the Jets, who are 2-6. SportsLine predicts a 31-20 Chiefs victory. Kalshi prices Chiefs Yes at $0.80 and No at $0.21. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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