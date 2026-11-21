The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 12 college football schedule will feature a Big 12 Conference matchup between Houston (7-3) and West Virginia (5-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Houston linebacker Carmycah Glass (knee) was confirmed to have suffered a season-ending torn ACL earlier this week. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Houston is trading at $0.72 per share to beat West Virginia outright. The $0.72 price per share equates to a 72% probability for Houston to win. The Cougars have have lost two of their last three games after going 6-1 in their first seven. Meanwhile, West Virginia is coming off back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and Kansas in Weeks 10 and 11. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Houston vs. West Virginia picks, predictions

Houston to win by eight or more points ($0.46)

Fewer than 71.5 points ($0.50)

Pick #1: Houston to win by eight or more points

Kalshi probability: 46%

Houston was upset by Colorado, 42-32, last Friday, losing its second of three games following a four-game winning streak. Quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 272 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 26 of 42 passing, while running back Makhi Hughes recorded 106 yards and one touchdown on 15 rushing attempts.

West Virginia is coming off a 37-14 loss to Kansas in Week 11. Quarterback Michael Hawkins threw for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 19 of 34 passing, while leading the Mountaineers with 36 yards and one touchdown on 25 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Houston will beat West Virginia, 37-26, on Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Houston is trading at $0.46 per share to win by eight or more points, while West Virginia is trading at $0.54 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 71.5 points

Kalshi probability: 50%

Houston enters Saturday's game ranked fourth in the Big 12 Conference in scoring offense with 35.1 points per game and sixth in scoring defense with 23.4 points allowed per game. The Cougars have a -19 scoring margin in their last three games, allowing at least 21 points in each game.

West Virginia ranks fifth among Big 12 teams in scoring offense with 34.9 points per game and last in scoring defense with 34.8 points allowed per game. The Mountaineers have a -24 scoring margin in their last three games, allowing 20 or more points in each game. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts both teams will combine to score 61 points.

Houston and West Virginia scoring 72 or more points is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 71 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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