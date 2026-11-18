The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the Players Era 8 semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The winner will play Florida or Houston in Thursday's championship game. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi quotes Kansas at $0.79 per share to win, compared with $0.22 for West Virginia. Those prices imply win probabilities of 79% and 22%, respectively.

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Kansas vs. West Virginia picks, predictions

Kansas to win by nine or more points ($0.51 per share)

($0.51 per share) Fewer than 151.5 combined points ($0.53 per share)

Kansas vs. West Virginia game preview

Kansas shot 80% from the field in the first half of Tuesday's 102-77 victory over UNLV. Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 23 points, making all eight of his field-goal attempts. Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes posted 13 points and 10 rebounds before exiting early in the second half with a lower-leg injury. Coach Bill Self said Stokes would undergo an MRI, leaving his availability for Wednesday uncertain.

West Virginia will have about 17 hours between the conclusion of its 76-70 win over Auburn and Wednesday's tipoff against Kansas. Brenen Lorient recorded a season-high 19 points, while Miles Sadler and Finley Bizjack each scored 18. Sadler also contributed six assists. He's averaging a team-high 17.8 points as a freshman. Second-year coach Ross Hodge watched his team nearly squander an 18-point second-half lead against Auburn before putting the game away at the free-throw line. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kansas to win by nine or more points ($0.51 Yes, $0.51 No)

Every Kansas victory this season has come by at least 20 points, including an 89-69 win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Tre White leads Kansas with 19 points per game and has converted 55.6% of his 3-point attempts. Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is shooting 77.3% from the field. Keanu Dawes, who grabbed eight rebounds off the bench against UNLV, could see additional minutes if Stokes can't play.

West Virginia's defense has forced 17 turnovers per game, and Kansas averages 13.2 giveaways. Hodge also has a productive reserve center in Amadou Seini, who's collected 25 rebounds in 71 minutes this season. West Virginia outrebounded Auburn 35-29 in its tournament opener. Kalshi lists Kansas to win by nine or more points at $0.51 Yes and $0.51 No. SportsLine's simulation gives Kansas a 67% chance of winning by that margin. Trade on West Virginia-Kansas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Fewer than 151.5 combined points ($0.53 per share)

All four West Virginia games this season have produced fewer than 151.5 combined points. The program allows 57.5 points per game and has limited opponents to 26.5% shooting from 3-point range. Auburn made just five of its 23 attempts from beyond the arc. Kansas has played some quality defense of its own, holding opponents to 35.1% shooting from the field and 64 points per game.

The biggest counterpoint is Kansas' offensive production. Self's team averages 93.8 points per game and has recorded at least 89 in each outing. West Virginia guard Joson Sanon has made 11 of his 20 attempts from 3-point range off the bench. On Kalshi's market for more than 151.5 points, No trades at $0.53 per share and Yes at $0.48. SportsLine assigns a 77.3% probability to fewer than 152.5 points, using a total one point higher than Kalshi's. Trade on West Virginia-Kansas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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