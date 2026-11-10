The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Week 11 of the 2026 college football season kicks off with a MACtion matchup between Western Michigan (6-3) and Akron (1-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Western Michigan has won four of its last five games, which includes a 23-10 win against Bowling Green. Meanwhile, Akron has lost seven consecutive games, most recently falling to Ohio, 28-20, in Week 10. Western Michigan is trading at $0.86 per share to win on Kalshi, while Akron to win is trading at $0.16 per share. The $0.86 price per share equates to an 86% probability for Western Michigan to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Western Michigan vs. Akron picks, predictions

Western Michigan to win by 15 or more points ($0.48)

More than 47.5 points ($0.52)

Pick #1: Western Michigan to win by 15 or more points

Kalshi probability: 48%

Western Michigan cruised to a win against Bowling Green prior to its bye week. Running back Cole Cabana recorded a team-best 110 yards on seven rushing attempts, which included an 82-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Akron is seven days removed from an eight-point home loss against Ohio last Tuesday. Running back Jordan Gant recorded 112 yards on 16 rushing attempts, as well as the Zips' only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Western Michigan will defeat Akron, 37-18, on Tuesday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Western Michigan is trading at $0.48 per share to win by 15 or more points on the road, while Akron is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by 14 points or fewer or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 47.5 points

Kalshi probability: 51%

Western Michigan enters Tuesday's game ranked eighth in total offense with 327.0 yards per game and fifth in scoring offense with 26.2 points per game. The Broncos lead the MAC in scoring defense with 19.2 points allowed per game and rank sixth in total defense with 358.1 yards allowed per game.

Akron ranks fourth in total offense, 10th in scoring offense, 12th in scoring defense and 12th in scoring defense among MAC teams. The Zips are averaging 354.6 total yards, 19.1 points, 407.1 yards allowed and 32.2 points allowed in nine games.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts more than 47.5 points scored with a strong probability of 66.7%, significantly higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 53.5%.

Western Michigan and Akron scoring a combined total of 48 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams combining to score 47 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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