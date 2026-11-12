The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. Kalshi's market for the first overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft features six quarterbacks and one wide receiver among its seven leading candidates. Trade $25 and get $55 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi quotes Drew Mestemaker at $0.38 per Yes share to be the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, compared with $0.26 for Jeremiah Smith. The $0.38 price per share equates to a 38% implied probability of Mestemaker going first overall. Kalshi's separately displayed chart also places him at 38%, followed by Smith at 26%.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFL Draft first overall pick preview

No. 25 Oklahoma State quarterback Mestemaker has climbed Kalshi's list following another productive performance. No. 20 Ohio State's Smith is the only receiver among the top seven and has already set multiple school records. Quarterbacks from No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 7 Miami occupy the next two spots, while three SEC passers round out the group.

The market concerns which player will be selected first overall, rather than which NFL team will make the selection. College production can change each candidate's position over the coming weeks and months, and the final draft order won't be settled until the NFL season ends. Trade $25 and get $55 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

2027 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds on Kalshi

Player Yes share No share Chance Drew Mestemaker $0.38 $0.63 38% Jeremiah Smith $0.26 $0.75 26% CJ Carr $0.10 $0.91 10% Darian Mensah $0.08 $0.93 8% Trinidad Chambliss $0.03 $0.98 7% LaNorris Sellers $0.08 $0.97 6% Arch Manning $0.06 $0.95 5%

Kalshi market snapshot from November 12, 2026. Yes and No prices are quoted per share. The separately displayed chart percentages can differ from price-implied probabilities. For example, Chambliss shows 7% on the chart despite a $0.03 Yes price. Sellers shows 6% with a $0.08 Yes price. Prices and percentages are subject to change. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Drew Mestemaker — Oklahoma State (38%)



Mestemaker accounted for six touchdowns in Oklahoma State's 66-28 victory over Kansas State, throwing four scoring passes and adding touchdowns as a runner and receiver. He completed 22 of 28 attempts for 313 yards. The quarterback has now produced eight consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Jeremiah Smith — Ohio State (26%)

Smith has caught 69 passes for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. The Ohio State receiver already owns the program's career records for receptions and receiving yards, along with receiving touchdowns. His 217-yard performance against Illinois and 206-yard outing against Iowa rank as his two biggest college games. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

CJ Carr — Notre Dame (10%)

Carr helped Notre Dame defeat previously unbeaten Miami 31-24, completing 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown 21 touchdown passes against just one interception this season. The junior earned Associated Press Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Hurricanes. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Darian Mensah — Miami (8%)

Mensah's first defeat of the season came against Notre Dame, where he completed 24 of 43 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception in the 31-24 loss. The Miami quarterback has 28 touchdown passes against two interceptions through nine games, giving him one of the better statistical profiles in the group. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Trinidad Chambliss — Ole Miss (7%)

Chambliss had a difficult evening against Georgia, completing 18 of 34 passes for 170 yards in a 42-7 defeat. A week earlier, he threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn while adding 65 rushing yards and another score. The former Ferris State quarterback is finishing his second season with Ole Miss. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

LaNorris Sellers — South Carolina (6%)

Sellers threw for 251 yards and added a 41-yard touchdown run in South Carolina's 17-9 victory over Texas A&M. The quarterback also accounted for five touchdowns against Oklahoma on October 31, throwing for 301 yards and rushing for another 96. His ability to contribute on the ground gives NFL evaluators another part of his game to consider. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Arch Manning — Texas (5%)

Manning completed 28 of 38 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns as Texas defeated Missouri 34-20. His go-ahead touchdown pass to Raleek Brown came with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns have won three straight, and Manning has delivered multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi offers risk management tools that traders can access at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

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