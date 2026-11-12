The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race has taken an unexpected turn, with two rookie quarterbacks preparing for their first starts. Kalshi's latest market has a new leader heading into Week 10. Trade $25 and get $55 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi quotes Fernando Mendoza at $0.22 per Yes share to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. That price equates to a 22% implied probability of winning the award. The market's chart also shows Mendoza at 22%, followed by Denzel Boston and Jonah Coleman at 17% apiece.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year preview

The Raiders have handed their rookie quarterback the starting job following a trade, while Arizona is turning to its own first-year passer because of an injury. Cleveland's two rookie receivers have already produced more than 400 yards apiece. Denver's backfield and Tennessee's passing attack round out the six leading candidates on Kalshi. Trade $25 and get $55 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

NFL OROY odds on Kalshi

Player Yes share No share Chance Fernando Mendoza, Raiders $0.22 $0.79 22% Denzel Boston, Browns $0.17 $0.84 17% Jonah Coleman, Broncos $0.17 $0.84 17% Carnell Tate, Titans $0.13 $0.88 13% KC Concepcion, Browns $0.10 $0.91 9% Carson Beck, Cardinals $0.06 $0.95 6%

Prices reflect the market on November 12, 2026. Each Yes price carries its corresponding implied probability. The separately displayed chart percentage can differ slightly. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Fernando Mendoza — Raiders (22%)



Mendoza has played sparingly, completing six of eight passes for 48 yards in his lone regular-season appearance against New England. That changes Sunday. Las Vegas traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota and named the 2026 No. 1 overall pick its starter against Seattle. The Heisman Trophy winner now has an opportunity to build his NFL case over the rest of the season. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Denzel Boston — Browns (17%)

Boston has been Cleveland's most productive rookie receiver, catching 32 passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns. He posted 98 yards on six receptions against New Orleans on Sunday. His 15.8 yards per catch also give Cleveland an outside target capable of producing downfield, even when the offense struggles to score. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Jonah Coleman — Broncos (17%)

Coleman has appeared in five games, but Denver has increased his workload. He carried 17 times for 57 yards and a touchdown against Carolina in Week 9. Coleman has 191 rushing yards and three scores, plus 128 receiving yards. His opportunities are growing, though he hasn't yet rushed for 60 yards in a game. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Carnell Tate — Titans (13%)

Tate put together a nine-catch, 145-yard outing against Baltimore and earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for October. The Tennessee receiver has 34 catches for 413 yards and a touchdown in seven games. A shoulder injury has interrupted his season, making his availability and production over the coming weeks especially relevant. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

KC Concepcion — Browns (9%)

Concepcion has 37 catches for 437 yards and one touchdown, giving Cleveland a second rookie receiver among the market leaders. He caught eight passes for 129 yards against Tennessee in Week 7, then added 85 yards and his first touchdown Sunday against New Orleans. The Browns have two productive first-year receivers competing for recognition. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Carson Beck — Cardinals (6%)

Beck hasn't played a regular-season snap, but he's scheduled to make his first start Sunday against the Rams. Arizona moved to the third-round rookie after Gardner Minshew suffered an elbow injury and went on injured reserve. Beck faces a late start to his award case, with fewer game results than the receivers ahead of him. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi offers risk management tools that traders can access at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions, and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.