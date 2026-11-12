The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Bills lead Kalshi's NFL playoff qualification market entering Week 10, followed by the 49ers and Jaguars. The latest NFL playoff odds cover 25 teams' chances of reaching the postseason. Trade $25 and get $55 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi quotes the Bills at $0.98 per Yes share and $0.03 per No share to qualify for the playoffs. The $0.98 price per share equates to a 98% implied probability of the Bills reaching the postseason in the latest NFL odds.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

NFL playoff odds preview

The Bills (7-1) lead Kalshi's playoff list at 98%, with the 49ers (97%) and Jaguars (96%) close behind. The first two clubs have lost only once apiece. Jacksonville is 6-2 and enters Week 10 with the league's largest scoring margin. That's a strong start for all three, though every club still has games to win before the bracket is settled.

Cincinnati sits fourth at 93%, followed by Denver and Kansas City at 91% each. The Broncos lead the AFC West at 7-2, while the Chiefs are 6-2. Pittsburgh is at 73%, despite owning the AFC North head-to-head edge over the Bengals. Those rivals meet again Sunday night, and the result could change the division picture quickly. New England currently owns the AFC's final postseason spot at 5-4, with Cleveland also 5-4 and chasing on tiebreakers.

The NFC North has four teams with at least six victories through Week 9, something the league hadn't seen from one division since 1999. Chicago leads the group at 87%, followed by Detroit at 76%. Minnesota checks in at 71% and Green Bay at 66%. All four would qualify if the season ended at this point. The Giants also carry 66% on Kalshi and lead the NFC East at 5-2-1.

Further down the board, Seattle sits at 54%, ahead of the Rams at 46%, while Houston is at 41% and Tampa Bay at 38%. Carolina and Dallas are each listed at 29%, with Cleveland at 25%. Near the bottom, Atlanta and Baltimore are both at 17%. Las Vegas and Washington share the lowest displayed figure at 11%. Trade $25 and get $55 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi NFL playoff odds

NFL Team Yes Share No Share Probability Buffalo Bills $0.98 $0.03 98% San Francisco 49ers $0.98 $0.03 97% Jacksonville Jaguars $0.96 $0.05 96% Cincinnati Bengals $0.93 $0.08 93% Denver Broncos $0.93 $0.09 91% Kansas City Chiefs $0.91 $0.10 91% Chicago Bears $0.88 $0.13 87% Detroit Lions $0.77 $0.24 76% Pittsburgh Steelers $0.74 $0.27 73% Minnesota Vikings $0.71 $0.30 71% Green Bay Packers $0.66 $0.35 66% New York Giants $0.66 $0.35 66% New England Patriots $0.61 $0.40 60% Seattle Seahawks $0.55 $0.47 54% Los Angeles Rams $0.47 $0.55 46% Houston Texans $0.41 $0.60 41% Tampa Bay Buccaneers $0.38 $0.63 38% Carolina Panthers $0.28 $0.74 29% Dallas Cowboys $0.30 $0.72 29% Cleveland Browns $0.25 $0.77 25% New Orleans Saints $0.23 $0.78 23% Atlanta Falcons $0.18 $0.83 17% Baltimore Ravens $0.16 $0.85 17% Las Vegas Raiders $0.13 $0.88 11% Washington Commanders $0.10 $0.91 11%

Kalshi market snapshot from November 12, 2026. Yes and No prices are quoted per share. Chart probabilities are displayed separately and can differ from price-implied probabilities. All figures are subject to change. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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