What NFL prediction markets say about Anthony Richardson: How likely is a trade from the Colts?

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Rumors have been swirling around Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, and Kalshi lists a trade at $0.29 per share. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds appeared to downplay speculation regarding Richardson's future with the team. "We want to have three [quarterbacks] that can play," Dodds said while addressing the quarterback situation on Sunday. "So, if [Richardson] is one of them, he's going to be here... Look at last year. You never know."

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Will the Colts trade Anthony Richardson?

No ($0.72 per share)



Richardson was $0.60 to be traded on Sunday prior to Dodds' comments, dropping to $0.29 per share on Monday morning at Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets by volume. The former University of Florida standout has been benched multiple times, which included being replaced by veteran free agent Daniel Jones prior to the 2025 season.

Jones had a renaissance season with the Colts, but is attempting to return from an Achilles injury sustained in December and was inactive for Indianapolis' preseason opener against the New England Patriots last Thursday. Richardson started in Jones' absence and threw for 145 yards and one interception on 11-of-14 passing, while also recording a team-best 53 yards and one touchdown on six rushing attempts.

Richardson went 6-5 as a starter in 2024, better than Riley Leonard, who went 0-1 in his lone NFL start last season. Easton Stick is winless in four career starts. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Yes ($0.29 per share)



Dodds could be attempting to increase Richardson's trade value. The Colts wouldn't say they plan to get rid of Richardson and appear desperate while trying to make a move. Richardson was selected at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, as his stock was boosted by his raw athletic ability, and he has shown signs of potential at times amid an inconsistent start to his career.

That could entice several suitors and may come at an expensive price once teams face quarterback concerns as the 2026 season progresses. He's only three years removed from his rookie season and may still have a career renaissance of his own in a different situation. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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