The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is aiming to have a bounce-back season in 2026. The former LSU standout was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2024, but saw a drastic decline as he battled injuries and drops in 2025, sparking speculation about his future in Jacksonville. Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets by volume, has a market for users to trade on whether Thomas Jr. will be traded before or during the regular season. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Will the Jaguars trade Brian Thomas Jr.?

Yes ($0.14 per share)



The market initially saw a potential Thomas trade open at $0.55 for 'Yes' on March 7 and spiked to $0.78 on March 12, but has since seen various movements, plummeting to $0.16 on April 3, rising to $0.64 on April 24, and once again dropping days later. Thomas is just two seasons removed from recording 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, which would entice teams in need of a No. 1 receiver to make a trade before or during the upcoming 2026 NFL season. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

No ($0.84 per share)

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone downplayed reports that the team was listening to trade offers for Thomas in March, which led to the market change. "There hasn't been a ton of dialogue around that front as teams check in, simply because it seems like there's -- I know the word 'reputable' came up earlier -- I don't think there's been any reputable statement," Gladstone said during a conference call with reporters at the time. "We don't have any real action on any of those fronts."

Jacksonville won 13 games for the second time in franchise history in 2025 despite Thomas' sophomore slump, in which he recorded 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Thomas is capable of a bounce-back third season and would provide a boost to a Jaguars team that ranked 11th in total offense (337.4 yards per game) and 12th in passing offense (222.3 yards per game) during head coach Liam Coen's first season. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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