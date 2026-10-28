The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has drawn renewed trade interest ahead of the November 10 NFL deadline. His playing time has dropped sharply this season, and Kalshi has a prediction market covering his next team, including the possibility that he stays with the Jaguars. Trade $25 and get $55 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Rams lead the six destinations covered here at 84% at NFL prediction markets, followed by the Jaguars at 64% and the Chiefs at 62%. The Steelers are another possibility, with the Giants and 49ers further down the list. There's no confirmed trade involving Thomas, and prices can change before the deadline.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Brian Thomas Jr.'s next team: Kalshi predictions

Jaguars: Stays with Jacksonville (64% chance; Yes $0.62, No $0.89)

Stays with Jacksonville (64% chance; Yes $0.62, No $0.89) Rams: Joins Los Angeles (84% chance; Yes $0.68, No $0.96)

Joins Los Angeles (84% chance; Yes $0.68, No $0.96) Chiefs: Joins Kansas City (62% chance; Yes $0.49, No $0.96)

Joins Kansas City (62% chance; Yes $0.49, No $0.96) Steelers: Joins Pittsburgh (19% chance; Yes $0.32, No $0.81)

Joins Pittsburgh (19% chance; Yes $0.32, No $0.81) Giants: Joins New York (14% chance; Yes $0.14, No quote unavailable)

Joins New York (14% chance; Yes $0.14, No quote unavailable) 49ers: Joins San Francisco (5% chance; Yes $0.05, No $0.97)

Stays with the Jaguars ($0.62 per Yes share)

Thomas has nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown through six games, a steep drop from his 1,282-yard rookie season in 2024. He hasn't caught a pass in his last two appearances and played only 15 snaps against Houston. Parker Washington leads the Jaguars with 416 receiving yards, while Jakobi Meyers has 285. Coach Liam Coen has expressed confidence in Thomas, and Jacksonville hasn't confirmed trade negotiations. The Jaguars sit at 64% on Kalshi, with Yes at $0.62 and No at $0.89. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Los Angeles Rams ($0.68 per Yes share)



Davante Adams is sidelined by a ruptured hamstring, leaving Puka Nacua as the Rams' primary wideout. Adams has 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games, while Nacua has 485 yards despite missing time himself. Thomas would give Matthew Stafford another outside target, although coach Sean McVay said October 21 that the club hadn't explored external receiver additions. Konata Mumpfield also has a role in the rotation. Kalshi shows an 84% chance for the Rams, alongside Yes $0.68 and No $0.96. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Kansas City Chiefs ($0.49 per Yes share)

Patrick Mahomes has a varied group of targets, with Travis Kelce posting 343 receiving yards and Xavier Worthy adding 217. Tyquan Thornton has 219 yards and two touchdowns, while Rashee Rice has 190 yards in a smaller sample. Thomas could offer another outside option, though Kansas City already has several receivers earning regular snaps. Kalshi shows Kansas City at 62%, with Yes at $0.49 and No at $0.96. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Pittsburgh Steelers ($0.32 per Yes share)

Pittsburgh's receiver situation is complicated by injuries. Michael Pittman Jr. went on injured reserve October 10, and Roman Wilson followed a week later. DK Metcalf leads the wideouts with 318 yards, while rookie Germie Bernard has 227. Aaron Rodgers has thrown 12 touchdown passes, but another outside receiver could help the rotation. The Steelers are among the clubs mentioned in the rumor mill as potentially interested in Thomas. Pittsburgh sits at 19% on Kalshi, with Yes at $0.32 and No at $0.81. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

New York Giants ($0.14 per Yes share)

Malik Nabers has carried much of New York's passing offense, with 48 catches for 605 yards through seven games. Rookie Malachi Fields has 248 yards, and tight end Isaiah Likely has 395. Thomas could give the Giants another receiver capable of lining up outside, particularly with the offense using several quarterbacks this season. Kalshi puts the Giants at 14%, with Yes at $0.14. A No price isn't displayed alongside that outcome. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

San Francisco 49ers ($0.05 per Yes share)

San Francisco is 6-1, with Mike Evans producing 420 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Deebo Samuel Sr. has 206 yards and three receiving scores, while tight end George Kittle adds 337 yards and five touchdowns. Brock Purdy has thrown 14 touchdown passes, so another outside receiver would join a productive passing attack rather than fill a vacant starting role. Thomas is also younger than the 49ers' veteran WRs. Kalshi puts San Francisco at 5%, with Yes at $0.05 and No at $0.97. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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