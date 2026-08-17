What NFL prediction markets say about Jameis Winston: How likely is a trade from the Giants?

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Jameis Winston remains the New York Giants' backup quarterback behind Jaxson Dart heading into the 2026 NFL season. Winston, 32, a former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, provides the Giants with a veteran presence on the depth chart, but could also be targeted by teams in need of a starter once the season progresses. Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets by volume, has a market for users to trade on whether Winston will be traded before or during the regular season. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Will the Raiders trade Maxx Crosby?

Yes ($0.22 per share)



The market saw a potential Winston trade open at $0.75 for 'Yes' on March 8, then plummet to $0.02 on March 11, spike to $0.97 on April 26, drop again to $0.12 on May 1, and rose to $0.22 on July 31.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been mentioned in regular season trade talks since his stint with the New Orleans Saints, but has never actually been part of a deal. Winston's name was linked to the Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow's Week 2 turf toe injury, which forced Burrow to miss nine games before the team ultimately acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Winston could once again be a target of trade talks as the season progresses with teams facing injury and depth chart issues. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

No ($0.96 per share)



Winston was needed during his first season with the Giants after Dart suffered a Grade 1 concussion in a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears, forcing Dart to miss two games. The second-year quarterback took a big hit during the Giants' preseason Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which forced Winston to come in early.

Winston gives the Giants continued depth at the quarterback position after veteran Russell Wilson, who was also acquired in March 2025, announced his retirement this offseason. New York could be tempted by a deal to trade Winston, but would be unlikely to find a better option in an emergency situation should Dart experience another injury. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.